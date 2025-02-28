Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Changing laundry for good

HEAT PUMP TECHNOLOGY

Changing laundry for good

Our heat pump dryer innovations put the future at your fingertips. They're fast. They're efficient. They're changing the game. Get to know the technology behind our fast-growing laundry lineup.

Save up to $250* when you buy an eligible

LG Ventless Heat Pump Dryer

Save up to $250* when you buy an eligible

LG Ventless Heat Pump Dryer

What are heat pump dryers and how do they work?

A heat pump dryer is a type of electric dryer that works as a closed loop system. The heat pump heats circulated air to remove moisture from the clothes and then reuses that air to dry laundry.

Top advantages of LG heat pump dryers

Upgrading to an electric heat pump dryer has never been easier thanks to simple installation and top-notch performance.

Energy Savings

LG's heat pump technology provides greater energy efficiency than conventional vented dyers, using less energy with every load.

Easy Installation

Due to the ventless design of heat pump dryers, there’s no need to create ventilation, so dryer installation could be as easy as plugging it in.

Gentler on Clothes

LG heat pump dryers use lower temperatures than conventional dryers, meaning less wear and tear on your clothes and linens.

Choose a dependable alternative with LG heat pump dryers

When you choose LG, you’re getting dependability and outstanding performance without compromise. Our Inverter Direct Drive Motors operate without traditional belt and pulley systems that tend to wear over time.

Performance you can count on

LG Direct Drive Motors use fewer parts than a traditional dryer and perform so reliably that they’re backed by a 10-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

ENERGY STAR®

All of our ventless laundry appliances of our top appliances meet strict energy-efficiency specifications set by the U.S. EPA. The WashCombo™ received a Most Efficient certification for superior energy saving capability.

More reasons to trust LG heat pump dryers

Learn more about how LG’s heat pump technology is shaking up laundry with ventless innovation.

A better life for all

Electric solutions for your home like ventless dryers help reduce your home’s energy costs and promise savings for years to come. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, your purchase of a ventless laundry solution could qualify for instant rebates to help you affordably make the switch.

Providing more ventless solutions than any other brand

We are expanding our ventless laundry offerings to fit your home’s needs and as part of our commitment to electrification.

The WashComboTM
All-in-One

Introducing the laundry system that Gets It Done In One. Wash and dry large loads—even a king-sized comforter—in under 2 hours.*

Our largest-capacity ventless dryer

Meet our largest-capacity standalone ventless dryer. Its sleek style and easy installation make it a perfect fit in just about any space.

WashTower® featuring ventless drying

Explore our lineup of WashTowers® with ventless dryers, featuring everything you love about our iconic, single control panel design.

* Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. DOE load (October 2023). Cycle time may vary depending on load type/weight. Images may be simulated and dramatized for illustrative purposes. Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice. Full capacity load approximately 20 lb.