Meet Your Coolest Match

With options including Side-By-Side, French 3-Door and 4-Door models, you can find the InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerator that fits your kitchen perfectly.

Raid the Fridge Without Losing Your Cool

LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators bring distinctive styling and innovation to your kitchen with a tinted glass panel that allows you to see inside the easy-access door without letting the cold air out. Simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents within.

A Fresh Look

"Food grazing" is easier than ever with the LG InstaView Door-in-Door® refrigerators. Experience the convenience of seeing what’s in the fridge without even opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher, longer.

Extend Food Freshness

Door-in-Door® with the ColdSaver™ Panel significantly reduces cold air loss by keeping it where it matters most — on the inside. More cold air means more peace of mind that food will stay fresher for longer.

Space When You Need It

LG large capacity refrigerators have extra room for food storage, with convenient organization for all of your family’s favorite foods.

Featured Products

LRMVS3006S
30 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker


Get Details>

LRMVC2306S
23 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker


Get Details>

SRFVC2406S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart wi-fi Enabled InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker


Get Details>

LRFVS3006D
36'' InstaView Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker


Get Details>

LRFVS3006S
36'' InstaView Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker


Get Details>

LRFVC2406D
36'' InstaView Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker


Get Details>

LRFVC2406S
36'' InstaView Door-in-Door® with Craft Ice Maker


Get Details>

LFXS28596S
36'' Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door®, Dual Ice Maker and WiFi Connectivity, 28 cu.ft.


Get Details>

LFXC22596S
36'' Counter Depth Smudge Resistant Refrigerator with InstaView Door-in-Door® and Dual Ice Maker, 22 cu. Ft.


Get Details>

LRSES2706V
27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator


Get Details>



See all LG InstaView Door-in-Door® Refrigerators >

See all LG Refrigerators >

