Kitchen Package with 30" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: Inverter Linear Compressor, Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, SmartDiagnosis™
- Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, EasyClean®, Dual Element 9/12"
- Dishwasher: Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub, Flex Zone
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
Front Control Dishwasher with 3rd rack and Dynamic Dry
21.8 cu.ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Electric Slide-in Range with EasyClean®
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
GENERAL
Manufacturer
LG
BASIC SPEC
Control Panel(Material)
ABS
Display Type
LED
Handle Type
Pocket Handle
Panel Type
Front Control
Total Place Settings
15
APPERANCE
Child-Lock Indicator
Yes
Fingerprint Resistant
Yes
Rinse Refill Indicator
Yes
Salt Refill Indicator
No
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
No
Status Indicators
Indicator(Time)
Temperature Display
No
Time Remaining Indicator
LED
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
No
Tub Material
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
KEY FEATURE
Aqua-Stop
No
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
Yes
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
Drying System
Dynamic Dry
Hidden Water Heater
Yes
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
50
Number of Spray Arms
3
QuadWash™
No
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
Yes
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
No
Vario Washing System
Yes
Water Softner
No
RACK FEATURES
Cutlery Baskets
Yes
EasyRack™ Plus System
No
Gliding Type_Lower
No
Gliding Type_Upper
No
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
No
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
12 1/2
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
7 1/8
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
CEE Tier Level
1
Energy Star
Yes
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
238
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
2.9
CYCLE/OPTION
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
5
1 Hour
No
Auto
Yes
Cancel
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
Delicate
No
Download Cycle
No
DryBoost
No
Dual Zone
No
Eco
No
Energy Saver
No
Express
No
Extra Dry
Yes
Half Load
No
Heavy
Yes
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
No
Machine Clean
Machine Clean(Nonsteam)
Normal
Yes
Number of Options
6
Refresh
No
Rinse
No
Steam
No
Turbo
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
No
Remote Monitoring
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6
Packing Weight (lbs)
83.8
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
Product Weight (lbs)
72.7
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174085042
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
Volume Total (cu.ft)
21.8
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
31 1/2 x 69 3/8 x 37 3/4
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
503
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Folding
No
Door Basket_Moving Basket
No
Door Basket_Transparent
1 Piece (Clear)
Refrigerator Light
Ceiling LED
Shelf_Cantilevered
Hybrid Cantilevered
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4 Split
Vegetable Box
2 Humidity Crispers
Wide Pantry
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
772454073229
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
ENERGY STAR® Certified
Product Type
French Door
Standard/Counter Depth
Yes/No
CAPACITY
Volume Total (cu.ft)
21.8
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
7.3
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
14.5
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (lb.)
237
Depth without door (inch)
29
Depth without handle (inch)
33
Depth with handle (inch)
35.5
Gross Weight (lb.)
259
Height to Top of Case (inch)
67.25
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
68.5
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 1"
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
31 1/2 x 69 3/8 x 37 3/4
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
29 3/4" x 68 1/2" x 35 1/2"
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
44.75
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
33.25
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
38.25
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Auto Closing Door Hinge
No
Door-in-Door
No
InstaView
No
Sabbath Mode
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Pull Drawer
Drawer Divider
Yes
Drawer_Freezer
2Tier Organization
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
Freezer Light
Ceiling LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
Optional (LK55C)
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
N/A
Dispenser Light
No
Dual lce Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
N/A
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Water Filter Model Name
No
Water Filtration System
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Matching Commercial Handles
Contour Door
Yes
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
No
Finish (Door)
Stainless Steel
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
Convertible Drawer
No
Full-Convert Drawer
No
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
503
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Learner Ver.
No
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231342025
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Door Design
WideView™ Window
EasyClean
Yes
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
6.3
Type
Slidein
SMART TECHNOLOGY
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
DRAWER FEATURES
Drawer Type
Storage
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Completion Beeper
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Racks (Ea)
2 Standard Rack
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Type
SmoothTouch™ Glass
COOKING MODES
Bake
Yes
Proof
Yes
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Outcase Color
Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 7/32
Product Weight (lb.)
161
Shipping Weight (lb.)
183
