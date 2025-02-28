Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

FI25SE3P4F2.KG04002
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: Zero Clearance™ *Hinge System, Counter-Depth Max™, Internal Water Dispenser
  • Range: Air fry, EasyClean® + Self Clean, 2 Dual Cooktop Elements – (1) 6/9", (1) 9/12"
  • Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LDPN454HT

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Control

No

Remote Monitoring

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

No

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

3

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174085097

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

9

1 Hour

No

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

No

Dual Zone

Yes

Eco

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Turbo

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

93

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

82

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

KOR

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

48

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LF25Z6211S

Key Spec

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.1

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 30"

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

All Spec

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Shelf_Folding

No

Door Basket_Moving Basket

No

Door Basket_Transparent

6

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Cantilevered

Yes (Hybrid)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Wide Pantry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174113745

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Product Type

French Door (3Door)

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (cu.ft)

25.1

Volume Freezer (cu.ft)

7.9

Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

17.2

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (lb.)

236

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

27 1/2"

Gross Weight (lb.)

256

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

70 1/4"

Installation Clearance

Back 2"

Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

38" x 73" x 30"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 27 1/2"

Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

43 7/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

35 1/8"

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Auto Closing Door Hinge

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

Drawer Divider

Yes

Drawer_Freezer

2 - tier organization

Durabase Solid Drawer Base

No

Freezer Light

Top LED

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

Daily Ice Production (lb.)

2.3 / 3.0 (IcePlus)

Dispenser Light

No

Dual lce Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

4.0

Ice & Water Dispenser

No

Water Filter Model Name

LT1000P

Water Filtration System

Internal (1 stage)

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

Contour Door

Flat

Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

Yes

Finish (Door)

Stainless Steel

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT

Convertible Drawer

No

Full-Convert Drawer

No

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

632

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Smart Learner Ver.

No

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LSEL6333XE_dimension

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

LED

Cavity Material

Enamel

Cooktop Control Type

Knob

Cooktop Glass

Ceramic glass

Door Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Aluminum

Knob Color

Stainless Steel

Knob Lighting

No

Knob Material

Plastic

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch

Oven Door Feature

WideView Window

Printproof Finish

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Air Fry Tray (Ea)

1

Standard Rack (Ea)

2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231349000

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Cooktop Type

Radiant

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

Stainless Steel

Oven Cooking System

Fan Convection

Oven Type

Single

Range Type

Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Yes

Delayed Timed Cook

Yes

Instaview

No

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean + Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Soft Closing System

No

Timed Cook

Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

Radiant

EasyClean Cooktop

No

Element/Burner Type(Dual)

Left Front, Right Front

Element/Burner Type(Single)

Left Rear, Right Rear

Element/Burner Type(Warm)

Center Rear

Fuel Type

Electric

Heater - Total (W)

8700

Hot Surface Indicator

Yes

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

100(7)

Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

3200(9), 1400(6)

Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

1200(6)

Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

3000(12), 1900(9)

Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

1200(6)

Safety function(Cooktop)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

24 7/8 x 22 x 20

Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

29 1/4

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 x 43 x 30

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 1/4

Product Weight (lb.)

165

Shipping Weight (lb.)

199

Size in Width (inch)

30

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

Drawer Time Control

No

OVEN FEATURES

Bake Element Type

Hidden

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Broil Element Type

Sheath

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Single Speed

Convection Type

Fan Convection

Bake Element Power (W)

3400

Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Fuel Type

Electric

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Oven Cooking mode

Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm

Oven Light Type

Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

Watt Rating at 208V(W)

9800

Watt Rating at 240V(W)

13000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

NFC Tag On

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

Works with

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

