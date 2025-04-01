We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kitchen Package with 33" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: Large Capacity, Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles, Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
- Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, Air Fry, Fan Convection
- Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
-
Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack
-
25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers
-
6.3 cu ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Fan Convection Electric Slide-in Range with Air Fry & EasyClean®, Stainless Steel
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
No
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
3
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
No
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174085097
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
9
-
1 Hour
-
No
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
No
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
No
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
7
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Turbo
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
93
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
82
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
-
KOR
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
48
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
No
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Fixed)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
9
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
24.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
710
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174093283
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
24.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
8.2
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
16.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
262.3
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
33 7/16"
-
Depth with handle (inch)
-
35 3/8"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
276.7
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
69 15/16"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 33 7/16"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
46 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
36 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
36 5/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Non-Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
4.5 / 5.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
-
Yes (Cube Ice)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
3.3
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
710
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
-
No
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SUMMARY
-
Series
-
LG
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Range Type
-
Slide-In
-
Colour
-
PrintProof™ Stainless Steel
-
Cooktop Type
-
Radiant, Ceramic Glass
-
Number of Cooktop Burners
-
5
-
Oven Type
-
Single Oven
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Fan Convection
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® + Self Clean
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
Size in Width (in.)
-
30
APPEARANCE
-
Colour
-
PrintProof™ Stainless Steel
-
Control Type
-
SmoothTouch™ Glass
-
Knobs
-
Stainless Steel Appearance, Weighted
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView™ Window
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Porcelain Enamel
COOKTOP
-
Cooktop Type
-
Radiant, Ceramic Glass
-
Number of Cooktop Burners
-
5
-
Element/Burner - Left Front
-
9"/6" Dual, 3200W UltraHeat™
-
Element/Burner - Left Rear
-
6" Single, 1200W
-
Element/Burner - Right Front
-
12"/9" Dual, 3000W
-
Element/Burner - Right Rear
-
6" Single, 1200W
-
Element/Burner - Center
-
7" Single, 100W Warming Zone
-
Hot Surface Indicator Light
-
Yes
OVEN
-
Oven Type
-
Single Oven
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Fan Convection
-
Convection Conversion Auto-Adjust
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean® + Self Clean
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Broiler Element Power
-
4200W
-
Bake Element Power
-
3400W
-
Hidden Bake Element
-
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Number of Oven Racks
-
2
-
Oven Rack Type
-
2 Standard
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
Oven Modes
-
Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Slow cook, Frozen Meal
-
Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Oven Control Lock
-
Yes (Cooktop, Key)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Wi-Fi Connect
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
LG ThinQ®, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SIDECHEF, Innit (*), Nestle (*), Kraft-Heinz (*)
-
*
-
These partners may not yet be available at the time of purchase of this product, please continue to check for app updates
POWER/RATINGS
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
46.9A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
54.2A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
9.8kW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
13.0kW
-
Required Power Supply Amp
-
40A
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Cabinet Width (in.)
-
30
-
Overall Depth (in.) - including handle
-
29 7/32" (742mm)
-
Overall Height (in.)
-
37 1/4" (946mm)
-
Overall Width (in.)
-
29 7/8" (759mm)
-
Product Weight (lb)
-
165
-
Shipping Weight (lb)
-
186
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D) (in.)
-
32 1/2” x 44” x 30 1/2”
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray
-
Yes
UPC CODES
-
UPC
-
048231341905
What people are saying
Find Locally
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)