Kitchen Package with 33" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: Large Capacity, Flat Panel Door Design with Pocket Handles, Slim SpacePlus® Ice System
- Range: Air fry, EasyClean®, 2 Dual Cooktop Elements – (1) 6/9", (1) 9/12"
- Dishwasher: QuadWash® - Clean from Every Angle, Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub
-
Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash and 3rd rack
-
25 cu. ft. French 3-Door Standard-Depth Refrigerator with Dual Ice Makers
-
Electric Slide-in Range with Fan Convection
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Control
-
No
-
Remote Monitoring
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
APPERANCE
-
Child-Lock Indicator
-
No
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Salt Refill Indicator
-
No
-
SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights
-
3
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Temperature Display
-
No
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
No
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174085097
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
9
-
1 Hour
-
No
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Cancel
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
No
-
Dual Zone
-
Yes
-
Eco
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Yes
-
Extra Dry
-
Yes
-
Half Load
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
No
-
Machine Clean
-
Machine Cleaen(Nonsteam)
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
7
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Turbo
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
93
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
82
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
GENERAL
-
Manufacturer
-
KOR
KEY FEATURE
-
Aqua-Stop
-
No
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Dry
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
48
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3
-
QuadWash™
-
Yes
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
No
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
-
Water Softner
-
No
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
No
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
No
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(Fixed)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12 1/2
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
9
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
24.5
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
710
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR<sup>®</sup> Certified
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Folding
-
No
-
Door Basket_Moving Basket
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Cantilevered
-
Yes (Hybrid)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Wide Pantry
-
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174093283
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
ENERGY STAR® Certified
-
Product Type
-
French Door (3Door)
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard Depth
CAPACITY
-
Volume Total (cu.ft)
-
24.5
-
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
-
8.2
-
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
-
16.3
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Internal LED Display
-
LED Display
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
Touch Display
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
262.3
-
Depth without door (inch)
-
29 1/2"
-
Depth without handle (inch)
-
33 7/16"
-
Gross Weight (lb.)
-
276.7
-
Height to Top of Case (inch)
-
68 5/8"
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
-
69 15/16"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Back 2"
-
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
35 1/8" x 71 7/16" x 37 5/8"
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
-
32 15/16" x 69 15/16" x 33 7/16"
-
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
-
46 11/16"
-
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
-
36 5/8"
-
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
-
36 5/8"
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
No
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes (Left Door Only)
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawer Divider
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Non-Transparent
-
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
-
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
-
4.5 / 5.0 (IcePlus)
-
Dispenser Light
-
Yes
-
Dual lce Maker
-
Yes (Cube Ice)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
-
3.3
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Water Filter Model Name
-
LT1000P
-
Water Filtration System
-
Internal / Compact (Gen3)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
-
-
Contour Door
-
Flat
-
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Stainless Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
MULTI ROOM COMPARTMENT
-
Convertible Drawer
-
No
-
Full-Convert Drawer
-
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
710
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Smart Learner Ver.
-
No
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Control Display
-
LED
-
Cavity Material
-
Enamel
-
Cooktop Control Type
-
Knob
-
Cooktop Glass
-
Ceramic glass
-
Door Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Handle Material
-
Aluminum
-
Knob Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Knob Lighting
-
No
-
Knob Material
-
Plastic
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Control Type
-
Glass Touch
-
Oven Door Feature
-
WideView Window
-
Printproof Finish
-
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Air Fry Tray (Ea)
-
1
-
Standard Rack (Ea)
-
2
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231349000
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Cooktop Type
-
Radiant
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Outcase Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Oven Cooking System
-
Fan Convection
-
Oven Type
-
Single
-
Range Type
-
Slide-In
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
ADA Compliant
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes (Cooktop, Oven)
-
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
-
Yes
-
Delayed Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Instaview
-
No
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Oven Cleaning Type
-
EasyClean + Self Clean
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
Self-Clean Oven Door Lock
-
Automatic
-
Soft Closing System
-
No
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
COOKTOP FEATURES
-
Cooktop Type
-
Radiant
-
EasyClean Cooktop
-
No
-
Element/Burner Type(Dual)
-
Left Front, Right Front
-
Element/Burner Type(Single)
-
Left Rear, Right Rear
-
Element/Burner Type(Warm)
-
Center Rear
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
Heater - Total (W)
-
8700
-
Hot Surface Indicator
-
Yes
-
Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners
-
5
-
Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)
-
100(7)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)
-
3200(9), 1400(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)
-
1200(6)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)
-
3000(12), 1900(9)
-
Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)
-
1200(6)
-
Safety function(Cooktop)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
24 7/8 x 22 x 20
-
Overall Depth - including handle (inch)
-
29 1/4
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
32 x 43 x 30
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
-
29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 1/4
-
Product Weight (lb.)
-
165
-
Shipping Weight (lb.)
-
199
-
Size in Width (inch)
-
30
DRAWER FEATURES
-
Drawer Type
-
Storage
-
Drawer Time Control
-
No
OVEN FEATURES
-
Bake Element Type
-
Hidden
-
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
-
Yes
-
Broil Element Type
-
Sheath
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection Fan
-
Single Speed
-
Convection Type
-
Fan Convection
-
Bake Element Power (W)
-
3400
-
Broil Element Power (W)
-
4200
-
Fuel Type
-
Electric
-
GoCook Smart Oven Light
-
Yes
-
Number of Rack Positions
-
7
-
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
6.3
-
Oven Cooking mode
-
Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm
-
Oven Light Type
-
Halogen
POWER / RATINGS
-
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
-
120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz
-
Watt Rating at 208V(W)
-
9800
-
Watt Rating at 240V(W)
-
13000
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
SmartDiagnosis
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
Yes
-
Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ
