Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

FM26SE5P5F2.KT02002
  • Bundle Image
  • Front-1
  • Front-2
  • Front-3
Bundle Image
Front-1
Front-2
Front-3

Key Features

  • Refrigerator: 26 cu.ft. Counter Depth Capacity, Pocket Handle Design with Welcome Light, 3 Built-in Ice maker
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, InstaView®, Built-In Air Fry with ProBake Convection®
  • Dishwasher: Inverter DirectDrive Motor, Stainless Tub, Flex Zone
Print

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

NFC

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Remote Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

APPERANCE

Child-Lock Indicator

Yes

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Salt Refill Indicator

No

SignaLight™ Cycle Indicator Lights

No

Status Indicators

No

Temperature Display

No

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231347686

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Display Type

LED

Handle Type

Pocket Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

6

1 Hour

Yes

Auto

Yes

Cancel

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Yes

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

DryBoost

Yes

Dual Zone

No

Eco

No

Energy Saver

No

Express

No

Extra Dry

No

Half Load

No

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Intensive

No

Machine Clean

Machine Clean(Nonsteam)_Download Cycle

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

7

Refresh

No

Rinse

No

Steam

No

Turbo

No

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28.0 x 34.8 x 39.6

Packing Weight (lbs)

92.6

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

80

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

238

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

GENERAL

Manufacturer

LG

KEY FEATURE

Aqua-Stop

No

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Heat Dry

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

46

Number of Spray Arms

3

QuadWash™

Yes

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

No

Vario Washing System

Yes

Water Softner

No

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

No

Gliding Type_Upper

No

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12 1/2

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

9

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LRYXC2606S

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Depth with handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

FEATURES

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LSEL6335XE

All Spec

DESIGN / FINISH

Control Display

LED

Cavity Material

Enamel

Cooktop Control Type

Knob

Cooktop Glass

Ceramic glass

Door Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Color

Stainless Steel

Handle Material

Aluminum

Knob Color

Stainless Steel

Knob Lighting

No

Knob Material

Plastic

Outcase Color

PrintProof Stainless Steel

Oven Control Type

Glass Touch+Knob

Oven Door Feature

Instaview & WideView Window

Printproof Finish

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Air Fry Tray (Ea)

1

Cooktop Cream / Cleaner (Ea)

1

Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

2

Scouring Pad (Ea)

1

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231348966

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Cooktop Type

Radiant

Fuel Type

Electric

Outcase Color

PrintProof Stainless Steel

Oven Cooking System

ProBake Convection

Oven Type

Single

Range Type

Slide-In

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

ADA Compliant

Yes

Control Lock

Yes (Cooktop, Oven)

Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

Yes

Delayed Timed Cook

Yes

Instaview

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Oven Cleaning Type

EasyClean + Self Clean

Sabbath Mode

Yes

Self-Clean Oven Door Lock

Automatic

Soft Closing System

No

Timed Cook

Yes

COOKTOP FEATURES

Cooktop Type

Radiant

EasyClean Cooktop

No

Element/Burner Type(Dual)

Left Front

Element/Burner Type(Single)

Left Rear, Right Rear

Element/Burner Type(Triple)

Right Front

Element/Burner Type(Warm)

Center Rear

Fuel Type

Electric

Heater - Total (W)

8700

Hot Surface Indicator

Yes

Number of Cooktop Elements/Burners

5

Radiant Heater - Center Rear (W) (inch)

100(7)

Radiant Heater - Left Front (W) (inch)

3200(9), 1400(6)

Radiant Heater - Left Rear (W) (inch)

1200(6)

Radiant Heater - Right Front (W) (inch)

3000(12), 2200(9), 1100(6)

Radiant Heater - Right Rear (W) (inch)

1200(6)

Safety function(Cooktop)

Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Drawer Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

22 3/16 x 4 1/2 x 16 3/8

Oven Interior Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

24 7/8 x 21 3/8 x 20

Overall Depth - including handle (inch)

29 5/16

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 44 1/1 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 36 1/2 x 26 7/8

Product Weight (lb.)

164.0

Shipping Weight (lb.)

200.6

Size in Width (inch)

30

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

Drawer Time Control

No

OVEN FEATURES

Automatic Safety Shut-Off

Yes

Broil Element Type

Sheath

Convection Conversion

Yes

Convection Fan

Dual Speed (High/Low)

Convection Type

ProBake Convection

Broil Element Power (W)

4200

Convection Element Power (W)

2500

Fuel Type

Electric

GoCook Smart Oven Light

Yes

Number of Rack Positions

7

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Oven Cooking mode

Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Frozen Meal, Proof, Slow Cook, Warm

Oven Light Type

Halogen

POWER / RATINGS

Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

120/208V / 60Hz, 120/240V / 60Hz

Amp Rating at 208V(Amp)

47.1

Amp Rating at 240V(Amp)

54.2

Watt Rating at 208V(W)

9800

Watt Rating at 240V(W)

13000

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

NFC Tag On

No

Proactive Customer Care

Yes

Smart Recipe (3rd Party Recipe App)

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Voice Control (3rd Party Device)

Yes

Works with

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, LG ThinQ

