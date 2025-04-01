Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Electric Slide-in Range

FM26SE5T55F.KPTI
Key Features

  • Refrigerator: 26 cu.ft. Counter Depth Capacity, Pocket Handle Design with Welcome Light, 3 Built-in Ice maker
  • Range: 6.3 cu ft. Large Capacity, InstaView™ Window, Built-In Air Fry with ProBake Convection®
  • Dishwasher: QuadWash®, TrueSteam®, Smudge Resistant Finish

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LDTS5552S
CAPACITY
15 Place Settings
Dimensions (WxHxD)
23.75” x 33.6” x 24.6”
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

BASIC SPEC

Control Panel(Material)

ABS

Handle Type

Bar Handle

Panel Type

Top Control

Total Place Settings

15

GENERAL

Color

Stainless Steel

Manufacturer

LG

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

RACK FEATURES

Cutlery Baskets

Yes

EasyRack™ Plus System

Yes

Gliding Type_Lower

Wheel

Height Adjustable 3rd Rack

Yes(Fixed)

Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)

12.5

Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)

7.1

Gliding Type_Upper

No

CYCLE/OPTION

Number of Wash Cycles (Program)

10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, Turbo, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)

Auto

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Start

Up to 12 hours

Delicate

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Dual Zone

Yes

Energy Saver

Yes

Express

Yes

Extra Dry

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Heavy

Yes

High Temp.

Yes

Machine Clean

Yes

Normal

Yes

Number of Options

9 (Dual Zone, Half Load, Energy Saver, Steam, High Temp, Extra Dry, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry)

Refresh

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

Yes

Turbo

Yes

ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE

CEE Tier Level

1

Energy Star

Yes

Energy Use (kWh/Year)

258

Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)

2.9

APPERANCE

Fingerprint Resistant

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Status Indicators

3 Indicator Lights

Time Remaining Indicator

LED

Tub Material

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel

Tub Light(Tub Lamp)

No

KEY FEATURE

Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser

Yes

DirectDrive Motor™

Yes

Drying System

Dynamic Dry™

Hidden Water Heater

Yes

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Yes

LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)

46

Number of Spray Arms

3 (Top, Upper, Lower)

QuadWash™

QuadWash™

Safety Float Switch (Leaks)

Yes

SenseClean Wash System

Yes

Soil (Turbidity) Sensor

Yes

TrueSteam™

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8

Packing Weight (lbs)

93.3

Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)

23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8

Product Weight (lbs)

83.8

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LRYXC2606S

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (inch)

24 3/4"

Depth without handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Depth with handle (inch)

29 1/8"

Height to Top of Case (inch)

68 7/8"

Installation Clearance

Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

Product Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 29 1/8"

Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

40"

Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

44 7/8"

FEATURES

Auto Closing Door Hinge

Yes

Sabbath Mode

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Type

Pull Drawer

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Handle Type

Pocket

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

699

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

LSEL6335F

BASIC SPEC

Brand

LG

Door Design

InstaView & WideView™ Window

EasyClean

Yes

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

6.3

Type

Slidein

DESIGN / FINISH

Outcase Color

Smudge Resistant Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

COOKING MODES

Air Fry

Yes

Bake

Yes

Convection Bake

Yes

Roast

Yes

Warm

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Completion Beeper

Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

EasyClean

Yes

Kitchen Timer

Yes

Instaview

Yes

DRAWER FEATURES

Drawer Type

Storage

SMART TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CONTROL FEATURES

Control Type

SmoothTouch™ Glass

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

32 1/2 x 44 x 30 1/2

Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

29 7/8 x 37 1/4 x 29 5/16

Product Weight (lb.)

161.7

Shipping Weight (lb.)

221

ACCESSORIES

Racks (Ea)

2 Heavy Duty Rack

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231341844

