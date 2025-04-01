We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Kitchen Package with 36" Refrigerator and Induction Slide-in Range
Key Features
- Refrigerator: Industry's Largest Counter-Depth Fridge Capacity (26 cu. ft.)*, Mirror InstaView® Window, Four types of Craft Ice®, Cubed, Crushed and NEW Mini Cubed
- Range: ThinQ® Smart Technology, 6.3 cu. ft. Capacity, ProBake Convection® with Air Fry & Air Sous Vide
- Dishwasher: 1-Hour Wash & Dry Cycle, QuadWash Pro®, Dynamic Heat Dry™
Select a Product Below to View Full Product Specs.
-
Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash Pro®, TrueSteam®, and Dynamic Heat Dry™
-
26 cu. ft. Smart Mirror InstaView® Counter-Depth MAX™ French Door Refrigerator with Four Types of Craft Ice®
-
6.3 cu. ft. Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Color
-
Stainless Steel
-
Manufacturer
-
LG
BASIC SPEC
-
Control Panel(Material)
-
ABS
-
Handle Type
-
Pocket Handle
-
Panel Type
-
Top Control
-
Total Place Settings
-
15
RACK FEATURES
-
Cutlery Baskets
-
Yes
-
EasyRack™ Plus System
-
Yes
-
Gliding Type_Lower
-
Gliding Wheel
-
Gliding Type_Upper
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
-
Yes(adjustable)
-
Maximum Height of Lower Rack (in)
-
12.5
-
Maximum Height of Upper Rack (in)
-
7.1
ENERGY/WATER PERFORMANCE
-
CEE Tier Level
-
1
-
Energy Star
-
Yes
-
Energy Use (kWh/Year)
-
238
-
Water Use (Gallons/Cylce)
-
2.9
CYCLE/OPTION
-
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
-
10 (Auto, Heavy, Delicate, Refresh, Normal, 1Hour, Download Cycle, Machine Clean, Rinse, Express)
-
1 Hour
-
Yes
-
Auto
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Start
-
Up to 12 hours
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
DryBoost
-
Yes
-
Express
-
Download cycle
-
Flex Zone
-
Yes
-
Heavy
-
Yes
-
High Temp.
-
Yes
-
Machine Clean
-
Download cycle
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Number of Options
-
8 (Flex Zone, Steam, High Temp, Dry Boost, Delay Start, Control Lock, Night Dry, Remote Start)
-
Refresh
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Download cycle
-
Steam
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS / CLEARANCES / WEIGHT
-
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
28 1/32 x 34 7/8 x 29 5/8
-
Packing Weight (lbs)
-
109.1
-
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (in)
-
23 3/4 x 33 5/8 x 24 5/8
-
Product Weight (lbs)
-
97
KEY FEATURE
-
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
-
Yes
-
DirectDrive Motor™
-
Yes
-
Drying System
-
Dynamic Heat Dry™
-
Hidden Water Heater
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel Quiet Operation (dBA)
-
42
-
Number of Spray Arms
-
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
QuadWash™
-
QuadWash Pro™
-
Safety Float Switch (Leaks)
-
Yes
-
SenseClean Wash System
-
Yes
-
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
-
Yes
-
TrueSteam™
-
Yes
-
Vario Washing System
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Remote Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
APPERANCE
-
Fingerprint Resistant
-
Yes
-
Rinse Refill Indicator
-
Yes
-
Status Indicators
-
3 Indicator Lights
-
Time Remaining Indicator
-
LED
-
Tub Light(Tub Lamp)
-
Yes
-
Tub Material
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Refrigerator (cu.ft.)
-
16.9
-
Freezer (cu.ft.)
-
8.6
-
Total Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
25.5
ENERGY
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
699
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
ICE SYSTEM
-
Dispenser Type
-
Integrated Tall Ice & Water Dispenser
-
System Type
-
Slim SpacePlus®
-
Daily Ice Production
-
3.0 lbs / 3.3 (Ice Plus) 0.7 lbs (Clear big ice) 1.5 lbs (Cubed mini ice)
-
Craft Ice™ Daily Ice Production
-
6/3
-
Ice Storage Capacity
-
3.0 + 3.8 + 4.0 lbs
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Yes
-
IcePlus™
-
Yes
-
Dual Ice with Craft Ice™
-
Yes
-
Water Filter
-
LT1000P
-
UVNano™
-
Yes
COOLING
-
Multi Air Flow Cooling:
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensors
-
3
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter
-
Refrigerant [Name / Amount(g)]
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 57g)
-
Refrigerant [Name / Amount(oz)]
-
Low GWP, Zero ODP and More Energy Efficient Refrigerant (R600a / 2.01oz)
-
Fresh Air Filter
-
Yes
DISPLAY & ETC.
-
Display Type
-
Smooth Touch Control / White LED
-
Temperature Controls
-
Electronic/Digital
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes (Default)
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Decibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Auto Closing Door Hinge
-
Yes
-
wi-fi Enabled
-
Yes
-
ThinQ®
-
Yes
-
Special Features
-
Door Cooling+
-
Sabbath
-
Yes
REFRIGERATOR
-
Door-in-Door®
-
Yes
-
No. of Shelves
-
4 Split(3 Fixed+1Folding)
-
Folding Shelf
-
1
-
Cantilevered Shelves
-
Hybrid Cantilevered
-
Shelf Construction
-
SpillProof™ Tempered Glass
-
Crisper Bins
-
2 Crispers
-
Glide N’ Serve™ Drawer
-
Yes
-
CoolGuard™
-
Yes
-
Handle Type
-
Bar
-
No. of Door Bins
-
8 Total (2 Adjustable Gallon Sized)
-
Door Bin Construction
-
1 Piece (Clear)
FREEZER
-
Door Type
-
Pull Drawer
-
Drawers/Shelves
-
3-Tier Organization
-
DuraBase™ Solid Drawer Base
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light Upper
-
LED Lighting
-
Freezer Handle
-
SmartPull™ Handle
MATERIALS & FINISHES
-
Flat type Door
-
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
-
Yes
-
Surface
-
Smooth
-
Handles
-
Matching Commercial Handles
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Insulation
-
Low GWP and Zero ODP Blowing Agent
DIMENSIONS
-
Width
-
35 3/4"
-
Height to Top of Hinge
-
70 1/4"
-
Depth with Handles
-
31 5/8"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ without Handle)
-
40"
-
Width (Door Open 90˚ with Handle)
-
44 7/8"
-
Door Edge Clearance with Handle
-
4 1/4"
-
Door Edge Clearance without Handle
-
2 1/4"
-
Height to Top of Case
-
68 7/8"
-
Depth without Door
-
24 7/8"
-
Depth without Handles
-
29 1/4"
-
Depth (Total with Door Open)
-
43 1/2"
-
Depth (Draw Open Fully without Handle)
-
48 7/8"
-
Installation Clearance
-
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
-
Weight (Unit/Carton)
-
322 lbs / 352 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
38" x 73" x 32"
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Parts & Labour
-
1 Year
-
Sealed System (Parts only)
-
7 Years
-
Compressor (Parts Only)
-
10 Years
UPC
-
UPC
-
195174034828
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
All Spec
SUMMARY
-
Series
-
LG
-
Type
-
Induction Single Oven Slide-In
-
Self + EasyClean®
-
Yes
APPEARANCE
-
All Available Colors
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Handle
-
Aluminum
-
Cooktop Finish
-
Black Ceramic + Grey Pattern
-
Smudge Resistant Finish
-
Yes
-
Oven Door Feature
-
InstaView® + WideView™
CAPACITY
-
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
6.3
-
Storage Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
-
Yes
COOKTOP
-
Type
-
Induction + Radiant
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Rear
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Rear
-
100 (6")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Left Front
-
3200 (Boost) / 2100 (Normal) (8")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Right Front
-
4300 (Boost) / 2400 (Normal) (11")
-
Element Size/Wattage - Center
-
1800 (Boost) / 1300 (Normal) (6")
-
Hot Surface LED Indicator
-
Yes
OVEN FEATURES
-
Convection Type
-
ProBake Convection®
-
Convection Conversion
-
Yes
-
Convection element
-
2500W
-
Broil Element (BTU)
-
4200W
-
InstaView®
-
Yes
-
Air fry
-
Yes
-
Self Clean
-
Yes
-
Oven Modes
-
Bake, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Broil High, Broil Low, Warm, Keep Warm, Proof, Frozen Meal, Air Fry, Air Sous-Vide, EasyClean®, Self Clean
CONTROLS
-
Kitchen Timer
-
Yes
-
Timed Cook
-
Yes
-
Oven Control Lock
-
Yes (Key)
-
Sabbath Mode
-
Yes
-
SmoothTouch® Controls
-
Yes
POWER/RATINGS
-
Amp Rating at 208V
-
49A
-
Amp Rating at 240V
-
49.6A
-
KW Rating at 208V
-
10.2kW
-
KW Rating at 240V
-
11.9kW
-
Required Power Supply (amp)
-
40A
THINQ® SMART FEATURES
-
Check & Control
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(R)
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes
-
Works with
-
Yes (Google, Alexa)
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29 7/8" x 36 1/2" x 26 7/8"
-
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
-
29 5/16"
-
Oven Interior Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
24 7/8" x 21 3/8" x 20"
-
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
-
36"
-
Drawer Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
-
22 3/16" x 4 1/2" x 16 3/8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
32 1/2" x 44" x 30 1/2"
-
Weight (Product)
-
246
-
Shipping Weight (lbs)
-
187.4
ACCESSORIES
-
Temp Probe
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty Rack
-
Yes(2)
-
Air Fry Rack
-
Yes
-
Cooktop Cream/Cleaner
-
Yes
-
Scouring Pad
-
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Parts and Labour (internal/functional parts only)
-
1 Year
-
Glass Cook top Radiant Surface units
-
1 Year
-
UPC
-
048231345385
-
