The LG 360 CAM lets you seamlessly capture the world around you with one click

LGR105

COMPACT SPHERICAL CAMERA

The LG 360 CAM captures the moment in the middle of a huge crowd, an epic cruise, a killer ski slope, or your favorite spot in the whole world.
DUAL WIDE ANGLE

The dual wide-angle 13 million pixel lenses brings you detailed 360 pictures like never before.
2K VIDEO SUPPORT

Besides stunning pictures, you can record pristine 2K video.
SPECIFICATIONS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth LE

Camera

13M Camera x 2

Resolution

Max Video Res. 2560 x 1280 (30fps) | Max Photo Res. 5660 x 2830 (16M)

Capturing

Spherical / Half-spherical Scenes

Sensor

9-Axis Sensor

Battery

1,200 mAh

Sound

3Mic, 5.1 Ch Recording

Other

SD Card Slot, USB Type-C

