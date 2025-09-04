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17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display

17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display

17Z90UB-H
Front view of 17-Inch LG gram Pro | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display 17Z90UB-H
This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,539 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
This image shows the LG gram Pro laptop being used for creative editing with touch input, displaying a color grading interface and timeline on the screen.
The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, “77Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
This image shows an LG gram pro laptop displaying video editing content on the screen, with two circular blue visual elements shown beneath the keyboard area.
This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
'The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed
Front view of 17-Inch LG gram Pro | <br>Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home <br>| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display 17Z90UB-H
This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,539 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
This image shows the LG gram Pro laptop being used for creative editing with touch input, displaying a color grading interface and timeline on the screen.
The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, “77Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
This image shows an LG gram pro laptop displaying video editing content on the screen, with two circular blue visual elements shown beneath the keyboard area.
This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
'The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed

Key Features

  • 17-inch 16:10 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS LCD Touch display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • Only 1,539g for a 17-inch laptop | 77Wh battery 
  • Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link 
More
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    'Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable

BATTERY

  • Battery

    77 Wh Li-Ion

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • Wireless

    Intel WiFi-7

DESIGN

  • Color

    "- Color : Matte Bronze - A part: Mg (Bronze) - B part: PC-ABS Touch Glass - C part: Mg (Bronze) - D part: Mg (Bronze)"

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.4 x 0.629

  • Dimension(mm)

    379.4 x 265.4 x 15.98

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.65 × 12.09 × 2.36 inch

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60 mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.50 kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.51lb

  • weight(kg)

    1.593kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.39lbs

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD with Touch glass

  • Pol

    Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Response Time

    30 ms(Typical)

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

  • Size (Inch)

    17inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro

  • Year

    Y26

INPUT DEVICE

  • Keyboard

    Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key)

  • Pointing Device

    "Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function Big Touch Pad (Size : 131.5 x 83.6) "

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

POWER

  • AC Adapter

    65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable (3A cable)

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    X

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    X

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    O

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • LG Pen Settings

    X

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

SECURITY

  • SSD Security

    SSD Security

SOUND

  • Audio

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • Speaker

    "Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)"

STORAGE

  • SSD

    "M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB *4Xe (Value)"

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6800MHz (Value))

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 355 (8 Cores: 4P + 4 LP-E, P-Core Max 4.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12MB)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

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