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17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display
17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
| Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.5kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ X9, IPS Touch Display
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Accessory
'Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable
BATTERY
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
BUTTON
Button
Power Button with LED
CONNECTIVITY
BT
BT 5.4
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
Wireless
Intel WiFi-7
DESIGN
Color
"- Color : Matte Bronze - A part: Mg (Bronze) - B part: PC-ABS Touch Glass - C part: Mg (Bronze) - D part: Mg (Bronze)"
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
Dimension(inch)
14.9 x 10.4 x 0.629
Dimension(mm)
379.4 x 265.4 x 15.98
Shipping Dimension(inch)
19.65 × 12.09 × 2.36 inch
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60 mm
Shipping weight(kg)
2.50 kg
Shipping weight(lb)
5.51lb
weight(kg)
1.593kg
weight(lb)
3.39lbs
DISPLAY
Brightness
400nit
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
Contrast
1500:1 (Typical)
Panel Multi
LGD
Panel Type
IPS LCD with Touch glass
Pol
Glare
Ratio
16:10
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Resolution
WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD
Response Time
30 ms(Typical)
Size (cm)
43.18cm
Size (Inch)
17inch
INFO
Product Category
gram Pro
Year
Y26
INPUT DEVICE
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key)
Pointing Device
"Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function Big Touch Pad (Size : 131.5 x 83.6) "
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)
HP-Out
4Pole Headset, US type
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
LED
LED
Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED
POWER
AC Adapter
65W (2pole) with external C-to-C cable (3A cable)
PRE-INSTALLED SW
Bamboo Paper
X
Dolby Atmos
O
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
O
LG Display Extension
O
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
O
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
X
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
O
LG On Screen Display 3
O
LG Pen Settings
X
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
O
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
O
SECURITY
SSD Security
SSD Security
SOUND
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
Speaker
"Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2) Smart AMP (MAX 5W)"
STORAGE
SSD
"M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB *4Xe (Value)"
SYSTEM
Graphic
Intel® Arc™ graphics
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6800MHz (Value))
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 355 (8 Cores: 4P + 4 LP-E, P-Core Max 4.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12MB)
THERMAL
Thermal
Mega dual cooling system
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