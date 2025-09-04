About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home | Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.3kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Touch Display

17-Inch LG gram Pro |
Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home | Lightweight Dual AI Laptop (1.3kg) | AI powered Intel® Core™ U7, IPS Touch Display

17Z90U-G
Front view
'This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
'This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,499 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
'The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
'The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
'This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
'This image shows the LG gram Pro laptop being used for creative editing with touch input, displaying a color grading interface and timeline on the screen.
'The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, with “26.5 hrs” and “77Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
'This image shows an LG gram pro laptop displaying video editing content on the screen, with two circular blue visual elements shown beneath the keyboard area.
'This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
'The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed
Front view
'This image shows two lightweight laptops displayed on a bright background. One laptop is angled to highlight its slim, compact rear design, while the other is open, emphasizing a thin and lightweight build, with key specifications shown below.
'This image shows a lightweight LG gram laptop floating against a dark background, emphasizing its slim and compact design. Text above highlights the weight of only 1,499 g for the 17 inch size, while a MIL-STD durability certification badge appears in the lower left, indicating military-standard durability testing.
'The image shows a laptop screen split into two sections, presenting AI gram chat on-device on one side and AI gram chat cloud on the other, illustrating on-device and cloud-based AI chat interfaces.
'The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.
'This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio. A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification badge appears on the right, emphasizing high contrast and rich color performance.
'This image shows the LG gram Pro laptop being used for creative editing with touch input, displaying a color grading interface and timeline on the screen.
'The image shows an open gram laptop displaying data dashboards on the screen, with “26.5 hrs” and “77Wh” shown beneath the product to highlight long battery life.
'This image shows an LG gram pro laptop displaying video editing content on the screen, with two circular blue visual elements shown beneath the keyboard area.
'This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.
'The image shows a top-down view of a laptop with a vibrant, purple-themed graphic on the screen. Surrounding the laptop are dynamic sound wave visuals, indicating an immersive audio experience. The "Dolby Atmos" logo is displayed in the bottom right corner.
The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.
This image shows a dimensions diagram of the LG gram laptop, indicating the top view width and height, a diagonal size, and the side view showing thickness and weight.
Left side view and cover open
Top view and cover closed

Key Features

  • 17-inch 16:10 2.5K (2560x1600) IPS LCD touch display
  • Copilot+ PC | Windows 11 Home
  • Only 1,499g for a 17-inch laptop | 77Wh battery 
  • Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSDIntel® Core™ Ultra Processor | LPDDR5x RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD
  • Dual AI (On-Device AI + Cloud AI) | LG gram Link 
More
LG gram Pro AI logo

LG gram Pro AI logo

Ultra-portable Dual AI laptop for unmatched productivity

LG redefines portability—ultra-light and ultra-slim for true mobility, without compromising AI performance. Powered by LG gram’s exclusive Dual AI, combining On-device AI and Cloud AI, it delivers intelligent productivity wherever you go. Be a pro anywhere with the new ultra-portable Dual AI laptop.

2026 gram Pro AI laptop (17Z90U) combines an ultra-portable, slim design with Dual AI performance for productivity anywhere.

2026 gram Pro AI laptop (17Z90U) combines an ultra-portable, slim design with Dual AI performance for productivity anywhere.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Features overview of the LG gram Pro 17 inch laptop, highlighting an ultra-portable and ultra-durable design, a 17 inch 2.5K touch display, dual AI capabilities across on-device and cloud environments with Copilot+ PC support, an Intel AI processor, and LG gram Link connectivity supporting wireless connection with iOS, Android, and webOS devices.

Features overview of the LG gram Pro 17 inch laptop, highlighting an ultra-portable and ultra-durable design, a 17 inch 2.5K touch display, dual AI capabilities across on-device and cloud environments with Copilot+ PC support, an Intel AI processor, and LG gram Link connectivity supporting wireless connection with iOS, Android, and webOS devices.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

PortabilityPerformanceConnectivity & Security
An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

An image displaying the text “The Next Level of Portability.”

True portability isn’t just about weight. It’s about being slim, compact, and powered for extended daily use. LG gram combines all of these—lightweight design, a thin profile that takes up minimal space in your bag, and a long-lasting battery—so you can stay productive anytime, anywhere.

This image shows multiple usage scenarios of the LG gram Pro laptop, including working with creative tools at a desk, gaming and entertainment, outdoor fieldwork, and analyzing data while traveling, highlighting its portability, versatility, and flexibility across different environments.

This image shows multiple usage scenarios of the LG gram Pro laptop, including working with creative tools at a desk, gaming and entertainment, outdoor fieldwork, and analyzing data while traveling, highlighting its portability, versatility, and flexibility across different environments.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ultra-light. Ultra-slim.

LG gram Pro combines an incredibly light weight of just 1,499g with a thin, super-slim 13.3mm profile.

*The thickness and weight measurements are derived at the thinnest and lightest point and may vary. Please see the specifications for detailed product dimensions.

Ultra-durable

LG gram is a laptop computer that passes 7 military-grade tests, ready for the conditions of travel and everyday use. It delivers the durability of a rugged notebook computer while maintaining its ultra-light design.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H Method 500.6 (Low Pressure (Altitude) Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II – Operation); Method 501.7 (High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 502.7 (Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II – Operation)); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure IV – Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

*If a consumer sustains any experiment or causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.

*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.

Ultra-lasting

Powered by a high-capacity battery, gram delivers up to 26.5 hours of usage time. With all-day battery life and an AI Smart Assistant that helps manage power efficiency based on your usage patterns, you can boost productivity and enjoy uninterrupted use from morning to night.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Battery life is measured under video playback at 150 nits brightness with wireless off and headphones at default volume. 

*Battery time stated in the feature represents the maximum condition. Actual usage time may vary depending on product specifications, user environment, network connectivity, battery condition, and usage period.

*To use the AI battery saving mode usage detection notification feature, at least 80 hours of pattern learning is required.

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

An image displaying the text “AI Performance at a Pro Level”

Pro power meets AI brilliance

Experience powerful performance with Intel’s AI-optimized processor. With Intel® graphics (4Xe) and an NPU that supports AI tasks, delivers fast responsiveness and stable performance even in multitasking environments. Combined with efficient power management, support for up to 32GB LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB NVMe SSD storage, and an additional NVMe expansion slot enhances system speed and flexibility for video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven tasks.

50 TOPS

Intel® Core™ Ultra processor

4Xe

Intel® graphics

'The image features an Intel® Core™ Ultra processor set against a blue-to-purple gradient background, with large semi-transparent “AI” text layered behind the chipset.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the NPU and GPU varies depending on the processor, and the above TOPS value stated is shown as 'Up to'.

*The above Memory and SSD options require separate purchase, and prices may vary depending on country and model.

*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Expanded AI experiences
with gram's Dual AI and Copilot+ PC

LG’s exclusive Dual AI solution delivers a seamless AI experience across both online and offline environments. Copilot+ PC AI features add even more flexibility to your workflow. Experience gram’s upgraded AI assistant for a smoother, more intuitive way to work.

This image shows the slim LG Gram AI laptop viewed from the front against a minimalist background.

Dual AI:
always-on performance
with On-Device & Cloud AI

The Dual AI of LG gram delivers a seamless AI experience across online and offline environments. Powered by EXAONE 3.5, LG’s AI solution, gram chat On-Device enables on-PC document search and summarization without a network connection. With gram chat, you can instantly connect to gram Link to transfer files or make calls, making everyday tasks easier.

Enjoy On-Device AI, even offline

Get tailored answers based on your archived files**

Recall recently viewed screen with simple keywords***

Instant summarize text and documents

Set various system options with simple commands****

*The gram chat On-Device function allows you to interact with documents stored on your PC, and it does not handle simple daily information or questions requiring internet searches.

*Some features may not work properly during initial use due to the On-Device AI's need for pre-learning time to adapt to the user. ① gram chat On-Device requires indexing to combine words with data from your PC content, which may take time to deliver desired results. ② At least 80 hours of pattern learning are required to use the battery usage detection notification.

*AI search results may vary depending on the data at the time of search, and the accuracy of the content is not guaranteed, so user verification is required.

*This feature supports English and Korean language only.

**Documents over 200,000 characters are not stored. Up to 1,000 documents under this limit can be saved. gram AI uses data stored on your laptop to provide search results and answers. Outputs may vary and are not guaranteed to be accurate. User discretion is advised.

***The PC screen is captured approximately once every 2 seconds, with a storage limit of about 13GB. Captured images are automatically deleted after a certain period. Users can customize settings such as whether to use the feature, screen storage duration, and capacity via the gear icon at the top of gram chat.

***This feature is disabled by default and is opt-in, which you can activate if you wish to use it.

***This feature: ① May have difficulty searching for handwritten text, blurry images, or decorative fonts. ② Searches rely on exact text matches, including spacing. ③ Using audio capture may reduce computing performance.

***This function doesn't recover lost files; instead, it helps users navigate to the previous screen by searching keywords. Users can retrieve files using copy and paste.

****Supported system settings: • Dark mode / • Fn lock / • Battery life extension / • AI battery usage detection / • Reader mode / • Touchpad / • Battery saving mode / • USB-C offline charging / • Brightness Control / • Sound Control

Copilot+ PC:
the AI assistant in Windows

Heavy projects? Light lift

Copilot+ PCs handle your most demanding edits with ease so you can stay focused on progress, without slowing down.

One click, more actions

Instant shortcuts to help you understand it, write it, and move on. Plus, it can recognize images too, letting you save time and stay focused all in one click.*

Find it instantly,search in your own language

Recall brings back what you’ve seen before by describing it. Natural Search helps you find what’s on your PC using natural language—no keywords needed.**

Protect what’s important

This is the most secure Windows PC yet. Loaded with layers of hardware-based security, so your most important stuff stays protected.***

*Image actions now available across devices; other actions vary by device region, language and character set. Subscription required for some actions. See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

**Works with specific text, image, and document formats only; optimized for select languages (English, Chinese (Simplified), French, German, Japanese, and Spanish). See aka.ms/copilotpluspcs

***Windows Hello facial recognition available on select Copilot+ PCs.

****Copilot in Windows requires Windows 11. Some features require an NPU. Timing of feature delivery and availability varies by market and device. See http://aka.ms/WindowsAIFeatures.

This image shows the front view of the LG gram laptop display with a vivid, colorful liquid splash visual on the screen, set against a gradient background. Above the display, icons highlight key specifications including a 17 inch IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles, DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) color gamut, and 1200:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DCI-P3 Typical 99%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI)).

Intuitive touch screen control

Interact directly on the screen to move between apps, adjust content, and get things done smoothly. The responsive touchscreen keeps actions quick and precise, helping your workflow stay uninterrupted.

This image shows the LG gram Pro laptop being used for creative editing with touch input, displaying a color grading interface and timeline on the screen.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).

21% improved airflow**.
Performance built to last.

Work and play with focus while staying cool. The dual-fan design supports improved airflow to help maintain stable system operation during demanding tasks, including AI-based workloads. The fans are designed to support airflow levels up to 21% higher than the previous model, contributing to reliable thermal management.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*AI cooling mode will take effect after a reboot following the BIOS update. The BIOS update is automatically performed during the first boot after purchase, and it will be installed upon reboot if the user agrees to reboot.

**“21% more airflow” is based on internal testing versus the previous-year LG gram model (16Z90TP) under the same test conditions. Actual results may vary.

Immersive spatial sound all around you

Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

*Dolby Atmos performance claims are based on information provided on the official Dolby Atmos website.

This image shows an LG gram laptop connected with a tablet, smartphone, and desktop display, illustrating seamless multi-device syncing and content sharing across iOS, Android, and webOS using LG gram Link.

LG gram Link: easy device sync— Android, iOS, and webOS on your LG gram

No matter if it’s iOS, Android, or webOS, gram Link connects everything—so you can stop worrying about OS compatibility. Share files, mirror screens, and stay seamlessly connected across all your devices.

Key features of LG gram Link

Multi-device file sharing

Cross-device screen & control

Photo search & organization

Mobile alerts & audio on PC

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices, with iOS version 16.4 or later and Android version 9 or higher required.

*To install the LG gram link app, you can use the [LG Update program] to automatically find and install the LG Update app that matches your system. (Applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The webOS integration feature is supported only on models running webOS26.

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.*Smart Monitor support will be available at a later date. Some Smart TVs and monitors may not be supported.

*iOS, Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

This image shows an LG Gram AI laptop on a dark background, illustrating remote security protection through ThinQ, with the device displayed as securely managed and protected even when accessed or controlled remotely.

Erase. Lock.
Protect—remotely.

With ThinQ, you can remotely lock your LG gram and completely erase data if it is lost. Data is deleted to prevent both recovery and forensic access, keeping your sensitive information secure.

*Screens simulated. Features and app availability may vary by region.*This feature is supported with an active internet connection. 

*Support is scheduled to begin from Q1 2026. Supported models and availability may vary by country.

The image highlights the side ports of a laptop, including HDMI, USB 3.2, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), and an HP/MIC combo jack, enabling simple plug-and-play connectivity for charging, data transfer, and external displays without a docking station.

Simple,
instant connectivity

Two USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI port, and two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C ports support fast data transfer, USB-C charging, and external displays.

Plug-and-play connectivity supports efficient work without a docking station.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

*A portable laptop charger (adapter) is included in the package.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Accessory

    'Laptop Adapter, USB C to C cable

BUTTON

  • Button

    Power Button with LED

CONNECTIVITY

  • BT

    BT 5.4

  • Webcam

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

DESIGN

  • Color

    '- Color: Obsidian Black - A part: Mg (Black) - B part: PC-ABS - C part: Mg (Black) - D part: Mg (Black)

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

  • Dimension(inch)

    14.9 x 10.4 x 0.52~0.57

  • Dimension(mm)

    379.4 x 265.4 x 15.98

  • Shipping Dimension(inch)

    19.65 × 12.09 × 2.36 inch

  • Shipping Dimension(mm)

    499 x 307 x 60 mm

  • Shipping weight(kg)

    2.27 kg

  • Shipping weight(lb)

    5.00lb

  • weight(kg)

    1.379kg

  • weight(lb)

    3.04 lbs

DISPLAY

  • Brightness

    400nit

  • Color gamut

    DCI-P3 99% (Typical)

  • Contrast

    1500:1 (Typical)

  • Panel Multi

    LGD

  • Panel Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pol

    Anti-Glare

  • Ratio

    16:10

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    WQXGA (2560*1600) LCD

  • Response Time

    30 ms(Typical)

  • Size (cm)

    43.18cm

  • Size (Inch)

    17inch

INFO

  • Product Category

    gram Pro

  • Year

    Y26

INPUT DEVICE

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

  • HP-Out

    4Pole Headset, US type

  • USB Type A

    USB 3.2 Gen1 (x2)

  • USB Type C

    USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

LED

  • LED

    Power, Caps Lock, Charging (White single color), IR LED, Webcam LED, MIC LED

PRE-INSTALLED SW

  • Bamboo Paper

    X

  • Dolby Atmos

    O

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    O

  • LG Display Extension

    O

  • LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

    O

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    X

  • LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

    O

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    O

  • LG Pen Settings

    X

  • McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

    O

  • Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

    O

STORAGE

  • SSD

    "M.2 Dual SSD slots, Gen4 - NVMe : 1TB (Value)"

SYSTEM

  • Graphic

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • Memory

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 6800MHz (Value))

  • Operating System

    'Windows 11 Home

  • Processor

    'Intel® Core™ Ultra U7 355 (8 Cores: 4P + 4 LP-E, P-Core Max 4.7 GHz, Intel Smart Cache 12MB)

THERMAL

  • Thermal

    Mega dual cooling system

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.