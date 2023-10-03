About Cookies on This Site

LG gram 15” Ultra-Light Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics in Dark Silver

LG gram 15” Ultra-Light Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics in Dark Silver

15Z90N-H.AA75A8

LG gram 15” Ultra-Light Touchscreen Laptop with Intel® Core™ i7 Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics in Dark Silver

15Z90N-H.AA75A8-Front view
All Spec

MODEL

Series

LG gram

Operating System

Windows 10 Home (64bit)

Name

LG gram 15.6" i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Touch Laptop

UPC

719192638600

Size

15.6"

Colour

Dark Silver

Country of Origin

China

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Back-lit Keyboard

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Touchscreen LCD

Yes

Fingerprint ID

Yes

Webcam Resolution

HD Webcam

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Thunderbolt™ 3

Yes

PROCESSOR

Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 (1.30GHz, Turbo up to 3.90GHz), L3 Cache 8MB, 15W)

MEMORY

System Memory

8GB DDR4 3200MHz - 8GB x 1 (On Board)

HARD DRIVE

Type

M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)

Interface

NVMe™

Capacity

512GB

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100 Mbit (USB-C Port with R45 gender)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

DISPLAY

Screen Size

15.6"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

Stereo 1.5W x 2

PORTS AND CONNECTIONS

HDMI (Standard)

Yes

USB 3.1 Type-C

Yes

USB 3.1

Yes (3)

UFS/Micro-SD

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

RJ45 Ethernet

Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)

DC-In

Yes

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

80Wh

Battery Cell Type

2 cell lithium ion

Battery Weight (in grams)

282g

Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)

80Wh

Lithium Battery Voltage

7.74V

Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014

up to 17 hrs

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium Alloy

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.1 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

18.4 x 10.7 x 2.4 inches

Weight

2.5lbs (1132g)

Shipping Weight

4.2lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying