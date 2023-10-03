About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 15” Full HD IPS Display and Intel® 11th Gen

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 15” Full HD IPS Display and Intel® 11th Gen

15Z95P-P.AA75A8

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 15” Full HD IPS Display and Intel® 11th Gen

Front view

It's Time to Hustle the Right Way!

Hustle Hub by LG gram

Hustle Hub by
LG gram

It's time to hustle the right way! Hustle Hub by LG gram community provides useful tools and tips, how-to guides and compelling videos and articles on a range of business, career and market-related topics. Now search "Hustle Hub by LG gram CA" on Facebook and Join us!
Hustle Hub by<br>LG gram LEARN MORE
Whatever you passion, LG gram has the power to do anything and the ultra-light portability to go anywhere.


Hustle Light,
Hustle Right

With LG gram, you can hustle whenever, wherever, and however you want. You have freedom to hustle your way.

*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Windows 11 user interface

Introducing Windows 11

Windows 11 brings you closer to what you love. Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11. Built with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect—all designed with simplicity and intuition in mind.

15.6" Screen & 1,119g

Ultra-light Combined with Large

LG gram 15, has not only 1,119g ultra-lightweight but also 15.6" class large screen, provides impressive ease of portability. There's no need to give up portability for massive view, so you can take LG gram 15 anywhere.

 

15.6"

Large Screen

1,119g

Ultra-Lightweight Body

gram offering 15.6 inch Screen and 1,119g

All-day Battery Life
80Wh Battery

All-day Battery Life

15-inch LG gram offers 80Wh battery with high capacity. So, it facilitates your seamless performance from anywhere during your working hours.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.

Full HD IPS Display

Vibrant & Accurate Colour at Any Angle

The Full HD (1920X1080) IPS display based on the sRGB 99% (Typ.) colour gamut, delivers precise and clear imagery through outstanding colour accuracy.

Full HD IPS Display : Vibrant

*Colour Gamut (Based on CE 1931) support sRGB 99% (Typ.), Min 96% (Cover Ratio)
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Compact Sized gram in the Slim Design increasing Your Productivity
Compact Size

Slim Design for Your Productivity

LG gram 15 features a slim design with 4-way slim bezels and a compact body for mobility and productivity. Its minimalist straight-lined design with the hidden hinge, reducing distraction, can help you to raise your focused immersion.

Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Expanded Keycaps

The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.

Enhanced Key Stroke

Extra big and flat keycaps enable seamless typing.

Widened Touch Pad

Elevated key stroke from 1.5mm to 1.65mm, compared to older models helps relive fatigue in your hands.

11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors

Featuring the powerful 11th generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, LG gram delivers fast performance for content creation, work productivity, game playing and streaming.

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Thunderbolt™ 4

Transfer, Charge and Display at Once

Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.

Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 15Z95P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.

Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.

icon

Data Transfer Up to 40 Gb/s

icon

Power Delivery**

icon

Up to 5K Display

*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.

Built-in Alexa for your Convenience
Alexa Built-in PC

The Convenience of Alexa on Your gram

Just say what you want to do, and you can set reminder, timers and alarms, and keep track of your calendar and appointments with Alexa. And Alexa allows you to control your music and entertainment with your voice.

*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Usability

Easy and Smart Convenience

Power button for High Security

Power and Security at Your Fingertips

Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.

In & Out Charging*

Universal Charging Standard

With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.

Virtoo by LG App

Put Your Smartphone in gram

Enjoy a convenient experience in using various functions of your smartphone on the gram through easy installing of the App, and simple paring.

*The features are supported properly connected USB-C™ cable with compatible power delivery technology.

The full metal body of gram having passed the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability
MIL-STD-810G

Proven Durability

The full metal body made from magnesium alloy used as aircraft material is lightweight and strong. Its durability is clarified by passing the demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability that checks seven factors from low pressure and dust to high and low temperatures.
Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Pressure

Low Pressure

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of High Temperature

High Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Low Temperature

Low Temperature

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Dust

Dust

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Vibration

Vibration

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Salt Fog

Salt Fog

Gram having passed the MIL-STD-810G military standard of durability and reliability in the environmental condition of Shock

Shock

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs October to December 2021. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Print

All Spec

FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Operating System

Windows 11 Home (64bit)

Back-lit Keyboard

Yes

DTS X:Ultra

Yes

Touchscreen LCD

Yes

Fingerprint ID

Yes

Webcam Resolution

HD Webcam

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Thunderbolt™ 4

Yes

Alexa Built-in

Yes

PROCESSOR

Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)

i7-1195G7 (2.9 GHz, Turbo up to 5.0 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB

MEMORY

System Memory

16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz
-16GB (On Board)

HARD DRIVE

Type

M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)

Interface

NVMe™

Capacity

512GB (512GB x 1)

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)

LAN

10/100Mbit
(USB-C Port with R45 gender)

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1

DISPLAY

Screen Size

15.6"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

FHD (1920 x 1080)

Colour gamut

sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2

PORTS AND CONNECTIONS

HDMI (Standard)

Yes

USB-C

Yes (2)
- USB 4.0 Gen 3x2

USB-A

Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1

UFS/Micro-SD

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

RJ45 Ethernet

Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)

DC-In

Yes (via USB-C)

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

80Wh

Battery Cell Type

2 cell lithium ion

Battery Weight (in grams)

282g

Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)

80Wh

Lithium Battery Voltage

7.74V

Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)

15.5 hours

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium Alloy

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD)

14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

18.4 x 10.7 x 2.4 inches

Weight

2.49 lbs (1,131g)

Shipping Weight

4.2 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 year parts and labour

What people are saying

Buy Directly

Front view

15Z95P-P.AA75A8

LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 15” Full HD IPS Display and Intel® 11th Gen