LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 15” Full HD IPS Display and Intel® 11th Gen
It's Time to Hustle the Right Way!
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
15.6" Screen & 1,119g
Ultra-light Combined with Large
LG gram 15, has not only 1,119g ultra-lightweight but also 15.6" class large screen, provides impressive ease of portability. There's no need to give up portability for massive view, so you can take LG gram 15 anywhere.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
Vibrant & Accurate Colour at Any Angle
Full HD IPS Display : Vibrant
*Colour Gamut (Based on CE 1931) support sRGB 99% (Typ.), Min 96% (Cover Ratio)
Accurate and Comfortable Keyboard
Redesigned keyboard for extended comfort and efficiency, delivering a satisfying typing experience.
Expanded Keycaps
The widened touchpad compared to the previous LG gram helps you to control comfortably even without using a mouse.
11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors
Thunderbolt™ 4
Transfer, Charge and Display at Once
Thunderbolt™ 4 lets you enjoy up to 5K display connection to only one Thunderbolt port with stability, scalability and security. Plus, 15Z95P boosts productivity, offering external device charging, next-generation interface support, and USB4 compatibility.
Thunderbolt™ 4 offering to Transfer, Charge and Display at Once.
*The above features may not function properly depending on the cable that the user is using.
*Thunderbolt™ cable is not included in the package.
**Power delivery up to 15W from LG gram to the connected device.
**If not using the charger in the package, the external device that outputs at least 10W is required to charge LG gram.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Improved Usability
Easy and Smart Convenience
Power button for High Security
Power and Security at Your Fingertips
Simply touch the power button to power your gram and login at once.
In & Out Charging*
Universal Charging Standard
With USB-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a gram, while charging connected device simultaneously.
*The features are supported properly connected USB-C™ cable with compatible power delivery technology.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs October to December 2021. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
All Spec
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home (64bit)
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Touchscreen LCD
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
HD Webcam
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes
-
Alexa Built-in
-
Yes
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
-
i7-1195G7 (2.9 GHz, Turbo up to 5.0 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
-
System Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X 4266MHz
-16GB (On Board)
-
Type
-
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Capacity
-
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100Mbit
(USB-C Port with R45 gender)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Screen Size
-
15.6"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
FHD (1920 x 1080)
-
Colour gamut
-
sRGB 99% (Typical, min. 96%)
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes (2)
- USB 4.0 Gen 3x2
-
USB-A
-
Yes (2) - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1
-
UFS/Micro-SD
-
Yes
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes (USB-C port with RJ45 gender)
-
DC-In
-
Yes (via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
-
2 cell lithium ion
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
-
282g
-
Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)
-
80Wh
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
-
7.74V
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
15.5 hours
-
Material
-
Magnesium Alloy
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
14.05 x 8.82 x 0.69 inches
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
18.4 x 10.7 x 2.4 inches
-
Weight
-
2.49 lbs (1,131g)
-
Shipping Weight
-
4.2 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
