LG gram 16'' 2-in-1 16:10 WQXGA IPS Touch Display Ultra-Lightweight Laptop Intel® 13th Gen Core® i7 Evo™ Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black
*The product image and features shown above are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
Three LG gram laptops are lined up diagonally.
It shows the tablet mode LG gram 2in1.
360˚ Touch Display
Various Modes for Your Mood
Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
Put Pen to Screen
*It is required to download the apps to use the features of the apps commented on above.
*The view for LG gram is sold separately.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The size and weight of the adapter are compared to the adapter of the preceding model.
High Resolution Large Display
Standard of Premium Display
Be captivated by the rich and vivid colours with WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display that supports wide colour gamut, DCI-P3 99%(Typ.) which allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
DCI-P3 : The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
Powerfully Cool Performance
**Modified keyboard location to improve the airflow. Larger fan with more blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard. The advanced cooling feature is in comparison to the preceding model.
*This feature is only available when the product and mobile phone are connected to the internet.
*To use this function, scan the QR code generated by the PC app with your phone. In case not available to scan the QR, enter the 6-digit PIN code to connect.
LG Security Guard
It show that the security guard works when user leaves the gram and it sends an alert to its user.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter is plugged in. The security guard works no matter whether the internet is connected or not.
Attention Sensing
Leave the Charger Behind
Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
gram 2-in-1
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Processor
-
13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i7-1360P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 2.2 up to 5.0 GHz / E: 1.6 up to 3.7 GHz), Intel Smart Cache 18 MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS LCD Pen Touch
(Wacom AES2.0 Support, Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Pol
-
Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211
(802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic
(Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt 4
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
Charged via USB-C
-
Battery
-
80Wh Li-Ion
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
Dimension(mm)
-
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
-
weight(kg)
-
1.48kg
-
weight(lb)
-
3.26lb
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
490 x 67 x 310 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.29 x 2.64 x 12.20 inch
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.58kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.69 lb
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts & Labour
Buy Directly
16T90R-K.AA75A9
