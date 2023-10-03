We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Pro 16” 2in1 | Ultra-light & superslim | 16:10 IPS display | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
CES 2024 Innovation Awards
Honoree
Home Appliances
Start light.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
Ultra-light & superslim
The gram Pro 2in1, with its ultra-light build and powerful performance, takes you where you want.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product description.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
Pro. Anytime, anywhere.
Experience professional-grade power in a super versatile 2in1 form with an ultra-light body of 1,399g.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
360˚ touch display
Versatile in every angle
A simple flip is all you need to suit your moment's needs. The 360˚ hinge lets you switch from laptop to tablet and everything in between.
Versatile in every angle-laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, stand mode, flat mode.
Show you’re a pro
Crafted for elegance and efficiency, the 2in1 fits seamlessly into any workplace. Whether you’re working alone or with multiple collaborators, it provides the modes and the power for various tasks.
LG gram Pro 2-in-1 is good for collaborate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Advanced stylus pen
Each stroke comes to life
Our stylus pen gives you nuanced precision with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Detailed tilt and stroke are captured, allowing fluid control and finesse.
Also, thanks to the 144Hz high refresh rate, it delivers a smooth and responsive tactile experience without interruption or delay.
Advanced stylus pen respond seamlessly with 120hz high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The stylus pen is included in the package.
Powered like Pro
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Powered by Intel's latest processor, LG gram facilitates professional-standard graphics work and opens up a world of possibilities for video editing. Whether gaming or working, LG gram takes you to a whole new level.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
*The above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Latest Windows OS
LG gram Pro maximizes productivity by stretching every pixel, thanks to the latest Windows OS. It coherently incorporates enhanced security, accessibility, and social features.
Pro-grade visuals
Immerse yourself in a display that syncs with your creative pulse. LG gram Pro’s IPS display delivers vibrant and smooth visuals, greatly optimized for every stroke of your imagination.
IPS display
Sharp visuals. Sharper ideas.
LG gram Pro enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VRR (Various Refresh Rate)
Fluid display, have it the pro way
Experience fluid visuals, optimized to your work and needs. The gram Pro 2in1 intuitively syncs refresh rates (range of 31Hz-144Hz) with your activities, delivering vivid detail when you’re on a roll and power-saving stillness when you’re not.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
16:10 High resolution display
Beyond screen, to spectacle
Immerse yourself in a world where colours come alive. LG gram Pro's WQXGA (2560x1600) high-resolution display, transforms your work and play into a visual masterpiece. Also, the 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution display shows more display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dolby Atmos
Surround your senses
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play.
Our AI Smart Assistant traces and alerts your power consumption status in advance, allowing extended battery life.
high-capacity battery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Easy connectivity
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
HDMI, USB 4 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), HP/MIC, USB 3.2.
*USB Type-C™ (USB 4 Gen 3x2, Thunderbolt™), USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1), HDMI x1, HP/MIC x1.
*USB Type-C™ and USB-C™ are trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
-
16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
SSD
-
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB
-
weight(kg)
-
1.4
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LCD
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Advanced
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram Pro 360
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Black
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
400nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
LCD : 1500:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS LCD Pen Touch, MPP2.0 support (Gorilla Glass Victus)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
31~144Hz VRR
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LCD
-
Response Time
-
30 ms(Typical)
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Advanced
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
STORAGE
-
SSD
-
Dual SSD (M.2) NVMe PCIe Gen 4 : 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
-
FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.
-
Wireless
-
Intel WiFi-6E AX211 (WiFi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
77 Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)
Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.06 x 9.99 x 0.49 ~ 0.51
-
Dimension(mm)
-
357.3 x 253.8 x 12.4 ~ 12.9
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.7 x11.8 x 2.4
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 299 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.3
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.07
-
weight(kg)
-
1.4
-
weight(lb)
-
3.08
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Bamboo Paper
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
-
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
-
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
