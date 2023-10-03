We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 16” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Delightfully light
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The light life
Only 1,260g and pencil-thin at 16.1mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
16:10 High resolution
IPS premium touch display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) touchscreen display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium touch display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness is 320nits (Typ.).
*A touch pen is not available.
True multitasking freedom
Intel® Evo™ Edition
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor
Experience power for work productivity. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, LG gram facilitates you can seamlessly multitask and meet your multiple intensive demands.
latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor-evo edition.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
Latest Windows OS
Redesigned for flexibility and productivity, LG gram utilizes every inch of screen space, enhancing security, accessibility, and social features.
Stay cool
Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
gram Link
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
LG gram seamlessly connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
*To work properly, LG gram Link app installation on your mobile devices (iOS and Android) is required.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dolby Atmos
Immerse your sense
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.
high-capacity battery.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Your shade, your style
Define your look. Choose from black, white, and charcoal gray. Make your gram a reflection of you.
colour option-Black, White, and Charcoal Gray.
*Supported colour options may differ by country.
Easy connectivity
Ports for optimal performance
Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Spec
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
-
32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe : 1TB
-
weight(kg)
-
1.26
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560x1600
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Advanced
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.70
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
320nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Touch (60Hz , Finger touch only)
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560x1600
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6
-
Size (Inch)
-
16
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™ graphics
-
Memory
-
32GB (LPDDR5X Max 6400MHz, Dual Channel)
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Advanced
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
STORAGE
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
SSD
-
M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots, Gen4
- NVMe : 1TB
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
77 Wh Li-Ion
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
Smart Amp (Max 5W)
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(inch)
-
13.98 x 9.54 x 0.70
-
Dimension(mm)
-
355.1 x 242.3 x 17.8
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
18.8 x 11.5 x 2.4
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
475 x 290 x 60
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.2
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
4.9
-
weight(kg)
-
1.26
-
weight(lb)
-
2.78
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
Yes
-
LG Display Extension
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Yes
-
LG PC Manuals
-
Yes
-
LG Security Guard
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
16Z90S-H.AD78A9
LG gram 16” | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS touchscreen | Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor