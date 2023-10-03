We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraPC 17’’ Lightweight & High Performance Laptop with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX™
All Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home (64bit)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Back-lit Keyboard
-
Yes
-
DTS:X Ultra
-
Yes
-
Fingerprint ID
-
Yes
-
Webcam Resolution
-
HD Webcam
-
Thunderbolt™ 4
-
Yes
-
Model
-
17U70P-P.AA79A8
-
colour
-
Silver
-
Model Year
-
2021
-
Processor (Base/Turbo Clock)
-
i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz, Turbo up to 4.7GHz, L3 Cache 12MB)
-
System Memory
-
16GB DDR4 3200MHz, - 8GB x 2
-
Type
-
M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive)
-
Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Storage
-
512GB (512GB x 1)
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi 6 , 2x2, BT Combo)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.1
-
Screen Size
-
17.0"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Colour gamut
-
sRGB 96%
-
Graphics
-
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti with GDDR6 4GB
-
Speakers
-
Stereo 1.5W x 2
-
HDMI (Standard)
-
Yes
-
USB-C
-
Yes (1) - USB 4.0 Gen 3x2
-
USB-A
-
Yes (3), - USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (2), - USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (1)
-
UFS/Micro-SD
-
Yes (Micro-SD Only)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
RJ45 Ethernet
-
Yes
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
Battery Cell Type
-
2 cell lithium ion
-
Battery Weight (in grams)
-
282g
-
Lithium Battery Energy Content (in Watt Hours)
-
80Wh
-
Lithium Battery Voltage
-
7.74V
-
Average Battery Life (in hours) MobileMark® 2014
-
Up to 18.5 hrs*
-
*
-
MobileMark® 2014 standard (MobileMark is a trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation). Performance level is utilized for comparison purposes only, and does not necessarily reflect the battery life that will be achieved. Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings. (Measurement Condition: 50% at 150nit Brightness/Wireless On/Document work (Adobe, Excel, Word, PPT, Outlook etc.) & 50% in standby mode. Maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.)
-
Material
-
Aluminium (A/C part only)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
15.0 x 10.79 x 0.78 inches
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
19.92 x 12.64 x 2.36 inches
-
Weight
-
4.3 lbs (1950g)
-
Shipping Weight
-
7.05 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 year parts and labour
-
Country of origin
-
China
