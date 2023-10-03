We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17.0” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop
Envision Your Vision
Envision Your Vision
*Screen image simulated.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%.
Windows 11 Home (64 bit)
Work, Play & Go All Day
Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11, made with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect.
Brilliantly Designed
Brilliantly Designed
The Speed of You
The Speed of You
*Screen image simulated.
Might Meets Light
Might Meets Light
*MobileMark 18 battery life may vary depending on various factors, including network connectivity and application use. Benchmark test conducted March 2022. See https://bapco.com/products/mobilemark-2018/ for additional details.
**Video playback time testing conducted by LG in March 2022 using FHD video playback (1080p resolution), airplane mode on, 150 nits brightness, earphones, and default power options. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on various factors, including network connectivity and application use.
*MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs January to February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 – Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
Full HD IR Webcam / AI Noise Cancelation
Made to be Seen
Pursue your passions and maximize your productivity with the new Windows 11, made with tools to help you multitask, think, create, and connect.
Open with a Smile
Open with a Smile
Boost Your Day
Boost Your Day
Stay Secured
Stay Secured
Double Your Hustle
Double Your Hustle
*+view sold separately.
*Actual features, functionality, and other product specifications may differ and are subject to change without notice.
All Spec
-
Processor
-
12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
i5-1240P (12 Cores: 4P + 8E, P: 1.7 up to 4.4 GHz / E: 1.2 up to 3.3 GHz), L3 Cache 12MB
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y22
-
Colour
-
Obsidian Black
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Colour gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Memory
-
8GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200MHz)
-
SSD
-
512GB NVMe Gen 4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
WLAN
-
Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Aug 2022)
(Wi-Fi 6E, 2x2, BT Combo)
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Security
-
SSD Security,
Secure mode(Webcam & MIC off Hot key)
Face recognition, Slim Kensington lock
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard
English/French Bilingual
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function
(size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 (x2, with USB Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
Thunderbolt
-
Yes
-
HDMI (Ver)
-
Yes (2.0)
-
DC-in
-
No (Charged via USB-C)
-
Battery
-
80 Wh Li-Ion
-
Battery HoursMobile Mark® 2018(Up to x hours)
-
12 hours
-
AC Adapter
-
65W, Type-C PD adapter
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Facial Login
-
Yes
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, Webcam
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7mm (GM/PM)
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.70" (GM/PM)
-
weight(kg)
-
1.350kg (GM)
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98bs (GM)
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
497 x 309 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.6 x 12.2 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5kg (GM)
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.5lbs (GM)
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
Yes
-
Alexa for PC
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
17Z90Q-K.AR55A9
LG gram 17.0” i7 Processor Ultra-Slim Laptop