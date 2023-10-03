We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam™ Technology
All Spec
-
Capacity
-
9.0 cu. ft.
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
Design Look
-
On-Door Front Control Panel
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Touch Buttons
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
-
14 Programs
-
Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/Casual, Towels, Delicates, Heavy Duty, SteamFresh™ SteamSanitary™, Bedding, LowTemp Dry, Anti-Bacterial, Sports Wear, Download/Super Dry Programs. Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry
-
13 Options
-
More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, PGM Save, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Wi-Fi Connect, Drum Light, Energy Saver, TurboSteam, Smart Grid, Remote Start
-
5 Temperature Settings
-
High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low
-
5 Drying Levels
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Dry Times
-
60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator
-
Yes
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
SmartDiagnosis™
-
Yes (v 3.0)
-
Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
-
Smart Grid Ready, Energy Monitoring, Black Box, Remote Control, Home Chat
-
Alcosta Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
Painted Steel
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Cover
-
Painted Steel
-
Door
-
Glass / Chrome
-
Door Cover
-
Dark Black Tinted Square Cover
-
Available Colours
-
Graphite Steel (V)
-
Ratings
-
CSA Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 15 Amps
-
Type
-
Gas
-
BTU
-
20,000
-
Pedestal
-
WDP5V
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
29" x 13 9/10" x 29 2/5"
-
Matching Washer
-
WM9000HVA
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
29" x 40 7/8" x 33 3/8" (56" with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
31 5/16” x 44 15/16” x 35 5/8”
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
160.7lbs / 185.4lbs
-
Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labour
-
DLGX9001V
-
772454058820
-
WDP5V
-
048231 012904
