9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam™ Technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam™ Technology

DLGX9001V

9.0 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Gas SteamDryer™ with TurboSteam™ Technology

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

9.0 cu. ft.

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

TYPE

Design Look

On-Door Front Control Panel

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

APPEARANCE

Design Look

On-Door Front Control Panel

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

DRYING PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Sensor Dry: Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/Casual, Towels, Delicates, Heavy Duty, SteamFresh™ SteamSanitary™, Bedding, LowTemp Dry, Anti-Bacterial, Sports Wear, Download/Super Dry Programs. Manual Dry: Speed Dry, Air Dry

13 Options

More Time, Less Time, Custom Program, PGM Save, Damp Dry Signal, Wrinkle Care, Child Lock, Wi-Fi Connect, Drum Light, Energy Saver, TurboSteam, Smart Grid, Remote Start

5 Temperature Settings

High, Medium High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

5 Drying Levels

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Dry Times

60 min., 50 min., 40 min., 30 min., 20 min., More Time/Less Time

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Remaining Time Display/Status Indicator

Yes

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes (v 3.0)

Smart ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Smart Grid Ready, Energy Monitoring, Black Box, Remote Control, Home Chat

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

Alcosta Aluminized Alloy Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Cover

Painted Steel

Door

Glass / Chrome

Door Cover

Dark Black Tinted Square Cover

Available Colours

Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 15 Amps

Type

Gas

BTU

20,000

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP5V

Pedestal (WxHxD)

29" x 13 9/10" x 29 2/5"

Matching Washer

WM9000HVA

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

29" x 40 7/8" x 33 3/8" (56" with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

31 5/16” x 44 15/16” x 35 5/8”

Weight (Product/Carton)

160.7lbs / 185.4lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour

UPC CODES

DLGX9001V

772454058820

WDP5V

048231 012904

What people are saying