5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

WM3850V-B

  • Front view
Front view

Key Features

  • AI DD™
  • Steam Technology (Asthma Canada Certified)
  • Cold Wash Option
  • AI Sensor Dry™ Technology
  • TurboSteam™
  • FlowSense™ Duct Clogging Indicator
SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

DLEX3850V

Key Spec

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073304

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 42 1/4 x 31 1/4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Weight include packing (lbs)

139.4

Weight (lbs)

126.2

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6V

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Towels

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Med High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

60 min, 50 min, 40 min, 30 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

SUMMARY

Dimension (mm)

WM3850HVA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 39” x 30 1/4” (55“ with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Steam

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

PROGRAMS

Allergiene

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

[FL]Speed Wash

Yes

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

ColdWash

`

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Pre-wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

WiFi

Yes

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX3850V

Matching Pedestal

WDP6V

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CV

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 42 27/32 x 31 17/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

212.1

Weight (lbs)

198.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073625

