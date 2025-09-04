About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer and 7.3 cu.ft.Front Load Dryer Pair

WT7150CW
Bundle images

Key Features

  • Turbo Drum with Inverter Direct Drive™
  • 6Motion™ Technology
  • ColdWash™ Option
  • 7.3 cu.ft. Large Capacity
  • Sensor Dry
  • Smart Diagnosis™
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

DLE7150W

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry Technology
Front view

WT7150CW

5.8 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboDrum™ - White
A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a
smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.
The Hottest Thing in Cold

Now using the cold cycle on your washer doesn't mean compromising on how clean your clothes are.
ColdWash™ technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics,
giving you cold-water savings with warm-water performance.

Save Time

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Big time saver1

Do laundry a little less often. With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, this dryer handles really large loads. Saving you time and energy.
Accurate Drying

LG's Sensor Dry System measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time, assuring you get dry laundry every time.
Key Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH - Body Color

White (W)

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

FEATURES - Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

FEATURES - Reversible Door

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, Normal Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, MoreLess

Wrinkle Care

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231028431

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

Timer Display

```````

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 47 1/8 x 30 31/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/4 x 29 1/2

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50.25

Weight include packing (lbs)

134.7

Weight (lbs)

114.9

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Freshen Up

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Key Spec

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Water Plus

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454074165

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32" x 46 3/8" x 31 3/8"

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

Weight include packing (lbs)

147

Weight (lbs)

127

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

Water Level

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Lid Type

SilverTransparent Glass

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz, 5 Amps

PROGRAMS

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

What people are saying

