4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

WT6105CM

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid

Front view

Get it all done in less time

Large Capacity (4.1 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

Maximize your wash motions with 4-way agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.

Tough on dirt. Easy on clothes

Turbo Drum creates a powerful water flow for an enhanced but gentler clean.

Here to help

Smart Diagnosis helps the service center diagnose problems* over the phone, or with the ThinQ app on your smartphone, helping you minimize inconvenient service calls.

*Free shipping not available for parts and accessories. Free shipping to qualifying US destinations in the contiguous United States; not available for P.O. Boxes, addresses outside the contiguous 48 states, international addresses, Army Post Office (APO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) and Fleet Post Office (FPO).

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid