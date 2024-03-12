We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair
-
7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer
-
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 38 11/16 x 30
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Round with White Painted Trim
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Electric
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
4 Way Venting
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.4
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
772454073168
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
240V, 30Amps
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
PROGRAMS
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
Yes
-
Dry Level
-
Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Temp.
-
High, Medium, Low
-
Time Dry
-
60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 19/32 x 43 3/8 x 31 3/8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 38 11/16 x 30
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
51
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
135.2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
122
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Clear Round Cover
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
048231027922
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
2.9
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10Amps
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
209.8
-
Weight (lbs)
-
187.4
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE3400W
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CW
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
