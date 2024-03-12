5.2 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Laundry Pair

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WD3400-W

Products in this Bundle: 2
DLE3400W-Front view

DLE3400W

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Electric Dryer
WM3400CW-Front view

WM3400CW

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Front Load Washer
A Smarter Way to Wash

A Smarter Way to Wash

6Motion™ Technology uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance.
Cold Wash Without Compromise

Cold Wash Without Compromise

ColdWash™ technology penetrates deep into fabrics, for cold water savings with warm water performance.
Get It Dry the First Time

Get It Dry the First Time

Our Sensor Dry system measures the moisture levels during the cycle and automatically adjusts the drying time to help ensure you get dry laundry every time.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
ENERGY STAR™ Certified

Warranty/Certifications

CAPACITY
7.4 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 11/16" x 30" (51" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Body Color

White (W)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

Reversible Door

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Round with White Painted Trim

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073168

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

PROGRAMS

Air Dry

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

Yes

Towels

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Less Time

Yes

More Time

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Medium, Low

Time Dry

60 min, 40 min, 20 min, More Time/Less Time

Wrinkle Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 19/32 x 43 3/8 x 31 3/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 38 11/16 x 30

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51

Weight include packing (lbs)

135.2

Weight (lbs)

122

CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/4" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White (W)

Door Type

Clear Round Cover

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.2

BAR CODE

Bar Code

048231027922

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

2.92

IWF

2.9

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10Amps

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

209.8

Weight (lbs)

187.4

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLE3400W

Matching Pedestal

WDP6W

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CW

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

