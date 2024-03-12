5.8 and 7.4 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Laundry Pair with pedestals

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view
Products in this Bundle: 4
DLEX6700B

DLEX6700B

7.4 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Dryer with Built-In Intelligence & TurboSteam®
WD300CB

WD300CB

27'' LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer
WDP6B

WDP6B

27" Laundry Pedestal
WM6700HBA-front view

WM6700HBA

5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0 and LCD Knob
/ca_en/images/dryers/dlex4500b_ableeci_enci_ca_en_c/features/wm-vivace-v750-white-02-ai-dd-d.gif
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 10%* More Fabric Protection

LG's innovative new technology uses AI to determine the weight and fabric softness of each new load to select the optimal wash pattern, improving wash performance and extending the life of your clothes.

*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Automatically Dispense the Optimal Detergent
ezDispense™

Automatically Dispense the Optimal Detergent

ezDispense™ automatically determines and dispenses the optimal detergent amount for your cycle based on the weight of your load, preventing overuse while maximizing your wash performance.

*Based on 8-12 lb. loads. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built in AI sensors detect load characteristics and moisture levels to automatically optimize drying time. Using Smart Pairing™, the washer is able to automatically select a compatible dryer cycle.
Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork See the Matching Washer
Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Steam Refresh Clothes in Between Washes

Refresh instantly* with TurboSteam® that generates steam penetrating deep into fabrics.

01_Perfect-Solution_D

Perfect Solution for Delicates and Daily Loads

The LG Pedestal Washer lets you run small loads as often as you like. You can even do several loads a day for essential items like baby wear or daily items.

Dimension (mm)

DLEX6700B
CAPACITY
7.4 cu ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 30 1/8" (51 3/8" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Reversible Door

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

Sensor Dry

Yes

SteamFresh

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

Venting Option

4 Way Venting

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

Yes

Air Dry

Yes

Antibacterial

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

[DR]Quick Dry

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Steam Fresh

Yes

Steam Sanitary

Yes

Super Dry

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.4

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454073052

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

CEF

3.94

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

240V, 30Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 5/8 x 43 5/16 x 31 9/16

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 30 1/8

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

51.375

Weight include packing (lbs)

135.1

Weight (lbs)

123.7

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Dry Level

Very Dry, More Dry, Normal Dry, Less Dry, Damp Dry

Energy Saver

Yes

Reduce Static

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Signal

Yes

Temp.

High, Med.High, Medium, Low, Ultra Low

Time Dry

10 min ~ 100 min(Every 10 Min)

TurboSteam

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wrinkle Care

Yes

CAPACITY
1.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 14 1/8" x 30 3/4" (50 1/2" with drawer open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

1.1

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

FEATURES

Type

Electric

3 Motion

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Direct Drive Motor

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

1.1

BAR CODE

Bar Code

`

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 5 Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/4 x 16 3/8 x 31 3/32

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 14 1/8 x 30 3/4 (50 1/2 with drawer open)

Weight include packing (lbs)

115

Weight (lbs)

105

PROGRAMS

[MW]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[MW]Hand Wash

Yes

[MW]Intimates

Yes

[MW]Normal

Yes

[MW]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[MW]Tub Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Control Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Warm Water

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Timer Display

Plastic

CAPACITY
1.0 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 13 5/8" x 25 3/8" (43 7/8" with drawer open)
Steam Technology
No
ThinQ®
No

All Spec

DIMENSION(WXHXD)

Product

27" x 13 5/8" x 25 3/8" (43 7/8" D with door open)

Carton

29 3/4" x 17 1/8" x 31 1/8"

Weight (Prdt) lbs.

53

Weight (Crtn) lbs.

63

UPC CODE

WDP6B

195174037003

CAPACITY
5.8 cu ft
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 39" x 33 1/2" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

ezDispense

Yes

Steam

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steel (B)

Door Type

Tempered Glass Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LCD Display

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance AntiVibration System

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037058

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

IMEF

3.1

IWF

2.9

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 3/4 x 43 1/8 x 33 7/8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 39 x 33 1/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

55

Weight include packing (lbs)

222.7

Weight (lbs)

209.5

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Electric Dryer

DLEX6700B

Matching Pedestal

WDP6B

Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

WD300CB

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

Yes

Allergiene

Yes

Baby Wear

Yes

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Hand Wash/Wool

Yes

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse+Spin

Yes

Sanitary

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Towels

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(WiFi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Fresh Care

Yes

Prewash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Signal

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

Steam

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

WiFi

Yes

