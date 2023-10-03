We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer w/ NFC Tag On
All Spec
-
Design Style
-
Front Loader
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Stackable
-
Yes
-
TwinWash™ Compatible
-
Yes
-
Energy Star Qualified
-
Yes
-
Energy Star® MOST EFFICIENT
-
Yes
-
Capacity (cu.ft.)
-
4.5 cu. ft.
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
27” x 38 11/16” x 29 3/4” (51” D with door open)
-
Available Colors
-
White (W)
-
Capacity
-
4.5 cu. ft.
-
Design Look
-
Front Control
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Yes
-
Dial-A-Cycle™
-
Yes
-
2016 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
No. of Programs
-
14
-
Wash Programs
-
Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Perm. Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, Bright Whites™, Towels, Drain+Spin, Small Load
-
No. of Options
-
11
-
Options
-
Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Delay Wash, Custom Program, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, ColdWash™, Signal On/Off, Steam, FreshCare™, TurboWash™, Drum Light
-
No. of Wash/Rinse Temps
-
Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)
-
Spin Speeds
-
Extra High (1,300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin
-
No. of Water Levels
-
Automatically adjusts to the size of load
-
No. of Soil Levels
-
5
-
TurboWash™
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ColdWash™ Option
-
Yes
-
Allergiene™ Cycle
-
Yes
-
SenseClean™ System
-
Yes
-
4 Tray Dispenser
-
Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener
-
TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Status Indicator(s)
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
Yes
-
Forced Drain System
-
Yes
-
Internal Water Heater
-
Yes
-
LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Easy Loading TilTub™
-
Yes
-
NFC Tag On Technology
-
Yes
-
Motor Type
-
Direct Drive Motor
-
Motor Speed
-
Variable
-
Max RPM
-
1,200
-
Axis
-
Horizontal
-
NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Cabinet
-
PCM
-
Control Panel
-
Plastic
-
Top Plate
-
Painted
-
Transparent Glass Door
-
Yes
-
Door Rim
-
Large Square Chrome Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover
-
Available Colors
-
White (W), Graphite Steel (V)
-
Hose Included
-
Yes
-
Ratings
-
UL Listed
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Type
-
Electric
-
Pedestal
-
WDP4W, WDP4V
-
Pedestal (WxHxD)
-
27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"
-
Stacking Kit
-
KSTK1
-
Product (WxHxD)
-
27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)
-
Carton (WxHxD)
-
29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"
-
Weight (Product/Carton)
-
200.8 lbs/215.6 lbs
-
Limited Warranty
-
1 Year Parts and Labor, 10 Years Motor, Lifetime on Drum
-
UPC
-
048231 014458
(Only for customers located in Canada)