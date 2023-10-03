4.5 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity TurboWash® Washer w/ NFC Tag On

About Cookies on This Site

WM4270HWA

WM4270HWA
All Spec

SUMMARY

Design Style

Front Loader

TurboWash™

Yes

Steam

Yes

Stackable

Yes

TwinWash™ Compatible

Yes

Energy Star Qualified

Yes

Energy Star® MOST EFFICIENT

Yes

Capacity (cu.ft.)

4.5 cu. ft.

Product Dimensions (WxHxD)

27” x 38 11/16” x 29 3/4” (51” D with door open)

Available Colors

White (W)

CAPACITY

Capacity

4.5 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

ENERGY

2016 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

14

Wash Programs

Cotton/Normal, Bulky/Large, Perm. Press, Delicates, Hand Wash/Wool, Speed Wash, Tub Clean, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, Bright Whites™, Towels, Drain+Spin, Small Load

No. of Options

11

Options

Prewash, Rinse+Spin, Delay Wash, Custom Program, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, ColdWash™, Signal On/Off, Steam, FreshCare™, TurboWash™, Drum Light

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1,300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash™

Yes

Steam

Yes

ColdWash™ Option

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Status Indicator(s)

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Internal Water Heater

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Easy Loading TilTub™

Yes

NFC Tag On Technology

Yes

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Direct Drive Motor

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

1,200

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Transparent Glass Door

Yes

Door Rim

Large Square Chrome Rimmed Glass Door with Dark Blue Tinted Cover

Available Colors

White (W), Graphite Steel (V)

ACCESSORIES

Hose Included

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4W, WDP4V

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 28 2/5"

Stacking Kit

KSTK1

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27" x 38 11/16" x 29 3/4" (51" D with door open)

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 43 5/16" x 31 5/16"

Weight (Product/Carton)

200.8 lbs/215.6 lbs

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labor, 10 Years Motor, Lifetime on Drum

UPC

048231 014458

