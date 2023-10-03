About Cookies on This Site

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity w/ On-Door Control Panel & TurboWash®

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity w/ On-Door Control Panel & TurboWash®

WM5000HVA

5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity w/ On-Door Control Panel & TurboWash®

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WM5000HVA
CAPACITY
5.2 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 38 13/16" x 32 13/16" (55" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

All Spec

CAPACITY

Capacity

5.2 cu. ft.

APPEARANCE

Design Look

Front Control

On-Door Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Yes

Dial-A-Cycle™

Yes

Touch Buttons

Yes

ENERGY

2015 ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

CEE Tier

2

WASH PROGRAMS

14 Programs

Cotton/Normal, Perm. Press/Casual, Delicates, Speed Wash, TubClean™, Sanitary, Allergiene™, Heavy Duty, BrightWhites™, Towels, Rinse+Spin, Download, Sportswear, Bedding

12 Options

Prewash, Delay Wash, Extra Rinse, Child Lock, ColdWash™, FreshCare™, Steam, TurboWash™, Custom Program, Drum Light, Smart Grid, Remote Start

5 Wash/Rinse Temperatures

Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (1,300 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

5

FABRIC CARE FEATURES

TurboWash® 2.0 Technology

Yes

Steam Technology

Yes

Allergiene™ Cycle

Yes

Sanitary Cycle

Yes

ColdWash™

Yes

SenseClean™ System

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

Yes

4 Tray Dispenser

Prewash, Main Wash (with liquid detergent cup), Bleach, Fabric Softener

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Load Sense

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

Yes

Forced Drain System

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Smart Diagnosis™

Yes (v 3.0)

ThinQ® (Wi Fi)

Smart Grid Ready, Smart Access, Smart Adapt, Energy Monitoring, Laundry Starts

MOTOR AND AGITATOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Motor Speed

Variable

Max RPM

1,300

Axis

Horizontal

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Tub

Yes

Cabinet

PCM

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Plate

Painted

Door Rim

Glass/Chrome

Door Cover

Dark Black Tinted Square Cover

Door Opening

40 1/2"

Available Colours

Graphite Steel (V)

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

UL Listed

Electrical Requirements

120V, 10 Amps

Type

Electric

OPTIONS

Pedestal

WDP4V

Pedestal (WxHxD)

27" x 13 3/5" x 25 2/5"

Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer

WD100CV

Sidekick™ Pedestal Washer (WxHxD)

27” x 14 1/8” x 30 3/4”

Matching Dryer

DLEX5000V(Electric)

DIMENSIONS

Product WxHxD

27" x 38 13/16" x 32 13/16" (55" D with door open)

Carton WxHxD

29 7/32" x 42 3/8" x 33 7/32"

Weight

210 lbs / 228.3 lbs

WARRANTY

Warranty

1 Year Parts and Labour, 10 Years Motor, 5 Year on Drum

UPC CODE

WM5000HVA

772454 064517

WD100CV

772454 064739

WDP4V

048231 011198

