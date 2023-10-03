About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash®

Specs

Reviews

Support

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash<sup>®</sup>

WT1901CK

5.8 cu.ft Top Load Washer with TurboWash®

All Spec

BASIC

Capacity (IEC)

5.8 cu ft

Max. RPM

950

SPECIAL FUNCTION

TurboWash® (29 mins)

Yes

CONTROL

Touch Buttons

Yes

Display Panel

Dual LED

WASH PROGRAMS

No. of Programs

12

Wash Programs

Pre Wash+ Normal, Cotton/Normal, Tub Clean, Bulky/Bedding, Heavy Duty, Speed Wash, Delicates, Bright Whites™, Towels, Oxi-Sanitize, Waterproof, Downloaded

No. of Options

13

Options

Soak, Extra Rinse, TurboWash™, Delay Wash, Child(Control) Lock, Remote Start, Wi-Fi Connect , Signal On/Off, Rinse+Spin, Spin Only, ColdWash™, StainCare™, Water Plus

No. of Wash/Rinse Temps

5 Extra Hot, Hot, Warm, Cold, Tap Cold (All Cold Rinses)

Spin Speeds

Extra High (950 max.), High, Medium, Low, No Spin

No. of Water Levels

Automatically adjusts to the size of load

No. of Soil Levels

3

LEVEL ADJUSTMENTS

Spin Speed

5

Soil Level

3

Wash/Rinse Temperature

5

All Cold Rinses

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Add Garment Indicator

Yes

SmartRinse™ Jet Spray System

Yes

SlamProof™ Lid

Yes

3-Tray Dispenser

Yes

TrueBalance™ +

Yes

LoDecibel™ Quiet Operation

Yes

THINQ™ TECHNOLOGY

SmartDiagnosis™

Yes

Smart Access

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Star Compliant

Yes

IMEF

2.38

IWF

3.7

CEE Tier

1

MOTOR

Motor Type

Inverter Direct Drive

Motor Speed

Variable

Axis

Vertical

MATERIALS AND FINISHES

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

NeveRust™ Stainless Steel Washplate

Yes

Cabinet

Painted Steel

Control Panel

Plastic

Top Cover

Plastic

Lid

Black - Transparent Glass

POWER SOURCE

Ratings

CSA Listed

Electrical Requirements/Type

120V, 60Hz, 9.0 Amps/Electric

OPTIONS

Matching Dryer

DLEY1901KE

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27 1/6”x 40 2/7” x 28 3/4”

Carton (WxHxD)

29 1/2" x 47" x 31 1/4"

Weight (Product/Carton)

146 lbs / 168 lbs

WARRANTY

Parts & Labor

1 Year

Motor

10 Years

Drum

5 Years

UPC

772454068737

