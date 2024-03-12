We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair
-
7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry
-
4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid
Key Spec
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Opaque
-
Drum Side
-
Alcosta
-
Drum Back
-
Painted Steel
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Full Touch LED
-
Timer Display
-
No
-
Delay Timer
-
No
-
Door Lock Indication
-
No
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Vented Dryer
-
Heat Source Type
-
Electric Heater
-
DUAL Inverter HeatPump
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
AI Sensor Dry
-
No
-
Inverter Motor
-
No
-
Auto Cleaning Condenser
-
No
-
Sensor Dry
-
Yes
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
SteamFresh
-
No
-
Dual Lint Filter
-
No
-
EasyLoad Door
-
No
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
3 Minute Installation Check
-
Yes
-
Venting Option
-
3 Way Venting
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Empty Water Indicator
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
No
PROGRAMS
-
AI Dry
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Antibacterial
-
No
-
Steam Sanitary
-
No
-
Steam Fresh
-
No
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Speed Dry
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Dry
-
No
-
Freshen Up
-
No
-
Super Dry
-
No
-
Heated Dry
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Towels
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Downloaded
-
No
-
Power Dry
-
No
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
7.3
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174056479
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
CEF
-
3.94
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Dry Mode
-
No
-
Dry Level
-
3 Levels
-
Temp.
-
3 Levels
-
Time Dry
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
No
-
Less Time
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
TurboSteam
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Condenser Care
-
No
-
Drum Care
-
No
-
Reduce Static
-
No
-
Energy Saver
-
Yes
-
Damp Dry Signal
-
No
-
Easy Iron
-
No
-
Rack Dry
-
No
-
Custom PGM
-
No
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
115/230V, 60Hz, 24A
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
50 1/4
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 x 31 27/64 x 46 1/2
-
Weight (lbs)
-
110.2
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
114.6
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
-
Matching Pedestal
-
NA
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.8
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Steam
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Proactive Customer Care
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Voice Control (3rd party device)
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
-
No
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
No
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
No
-
Soil
-
No
-
Spin
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp.
-
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Water Plus
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
195174035269
CAPACITY
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
4.8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
-
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
-
Delay Timer
-
No
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Timer Display
-
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
-
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
-
57 1/4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
132.27
-
Weight (lbs)
-
116.9
ENERGY
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
No
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
No
-
IMEF
-
2.06
-
IWF
-
4.3
FEATURES
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
4-Way Agitator
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
ADA Compliant
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
JetSpray
-
No
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
No
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
TurboWash3D™
-
No
-
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
-
No
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Hot & Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
WaveForce
-
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
-
White
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
POWER SOURCE
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Allergiene
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
Bright Whites
-
No
-
Bulky/Large
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded
-
No
-
Hand Wash/Wool
-
No
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Jumbo Wash
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Sanitary
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Whites
-
No
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WTD6105-W
4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair