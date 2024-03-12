Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair

4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair

WTD6105-W

4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair

Bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view

DLE6100W

7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric Energy Star Dryer with Sensor Dry
Front view with 10 years warranty logo

WT6105CW

4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid
Maximize Your Wash Motions with 4-Way Agitator

Maximize Your Wash Motions with
4-Way™ Agitator

Unique 4-way wash action moves clothes left and right, up and down for a thorough yet gentle clean.

Tough on Dirt. Easy on Clothes

Turbo Drum creates a powerful water flow for an enhanced but gentler clean.

Quiet, Gentle and Smooth

The convenient SlamProof® Glass Lid shuts gently and smoothly, while letting you view your wash without interrupting the cycle.

Get It All Done In Less Time

Ultra Large Capacity (7.3 cu. ft.) means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.

FlowSense® Duct Clogging Indicator

Know when it's time to clean the ducts to ensure great drying & lower utility bills.
Key Spec

Body Color

White

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

Reversible Door

Yes

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Opaque

Drum Side

Alcosta

Drum Back

Painted Steel

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch LED

Timer Display

No

Delay Timer

No

Door Lock Indication

No

FEATURES

Type

Vented Dryer

Heat Source Type

Electric Heater

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

AI DD

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

6 Motion DD

No

AI Sensor Dry

No

Inverter Motor

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

TurboSteam

No

TrueSteam

No

SteamFresh

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

EasyLoad Door

No

Reversible Door

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

3 Minute Installation Check

Yes

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

No

LoadSense

No

Drum Light

No

Empty Water Indicator

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

No

Embossing Inner Drum

No

PROGRAMS

AI Dry

No

Normal

Yes

Heavy Duty

Yes

Bedding

No

Small Load

No

Antibacterial

No

Steam Sanitary

No

Steam Fresh

No

Perm. Press

Yes

Speed Dry

No

Air Dry

Yes

Jumbo Dry

No

Freshen Up

No

Super Dry

No

Heated Dry

No

Sportswear

No

Delicates

Yes

Towels

No

Rack Dry

No

Downloaded

No

Power Dry

No

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

7.3

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174056479

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

Yes

CEF

3.94

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Dry Mode

No

Dry Level

3 Levels

Temp.

3 Levels

Time Dry

Yes

More Time

No

Less Time

No

Wrinkle Care

No

TurboSteam

No

Steam

No

Control Lock

Yes

Signal

No

Wi-Fi

No

Remote Start

No

Drum Light

No

Condenser Care

No

Drum Care

No

Reduce Static

No

Energy Saver

Yes

Damp Dry Signal

No

Easy Iron

No

Rack Dry

No

Custom PGM

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

115/230V, 60Hz, 24A

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 29 1/2

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

50 1/4

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 x 31 27/64 x 46 1/2

Weight (lbs)

110.2

Weight include packing (lbs)

114.6

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Matching Pedestal

NA

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Proactive Customer Care

No

Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Download Cycle

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Key Spec

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

Steam

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

No

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

No

Extra Rinse

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

No

Soil

No

Spin

No

Spin Only

No

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174035269

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Delay Timer

No

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4

Weight include packing (lbs)

132.27

Weight (lbs)

116.9

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

No

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.06

IWF

4.3

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

Yes

ColdWash

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

No

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Steam

No

TurboWash3D™

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

WaveForce

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

No

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

No

Bulky/Large

No

Color Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

No

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Sanitary

No

Small Load

No

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Whites

No

Bundle

WTD6105-W

4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair