4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair
- 4.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer with Agitator and SlamProof Glass Lid
- 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric ENERGY STAR® Dryer with Sensor Dry
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)
4.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
FEATURES - Steam
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
Delay Timer
No
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Timer Display
No
CAPACITY
Capacity(cu. ft.)
4.8
FEATURES
Type
Top Load Washer
4-Way Agitator
Yes
6 Motion DD
Yes
ADA Compliant
No
Add Item
No
AI DD
No
Auto Restart
Yes
ColdWash
No
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
ezDispense
No
Foam detection system
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
JetSpray
No
Leveling Legs
Yes
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Steam
No
TurboWash3D™
No
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Hot & Cold
Water Level
Auto
WaveForce
No
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A
PROGRAMS
AI Wash
No
Allergiene
No
Baby Wear
No
Bedding
Yes
Bright Whites
No
Bulky/Large
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
Yes
Downloaded
No
Hand Wash/Wool
No
Heavy Duty
Yes
Jumbo Wash
No
Normal
Yes
Perm. Press
No
Quick Wash
No
Speed Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
Sanitary
No
Small Load
No
Spin Only
Yes
Sportswear
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Whites
No
ENERGY
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
No
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
No
IMEF
2.06
IWF
4.3
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Add Item
No
ColdWash
No
Control Lock
Yes
Deep Fill
Yes
Delay Wash
No
Extra Rinse
Yes
Remote Start
No
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Soak
No
Soil
No
Spin
No
Spin Only
No
Stain Care
No
Steam
No
Temp.
Cold / Warm / Hot
Tub Clean
No
TurboWash
No
Water Plus
No
Wi-Fi
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8
Product Height with Lid Open (inch)
57 1/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
132.27
Weight (lbs)
116.9
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Tub Clean Coach
No
Voice Control (3rd party device)
No
Smart Pairing
No
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174035269
All Spec
