4.8 cu.ft. Top Load Washer with Agitator abd 7.3 cu.ft. Front Load Dryer Pair

WTD6105
Key Features

  • 4-Way Agitator
  • TurboDrum™ Technology
  • SlamProof® Glass Lid
  • Built-in sensor detects moisture and auto adjusts drying time to save energy. ENERGY STAR® Certified.
  • 7.3 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity means you have even more room to do laundry in fewer loads.
Key Spec

CAPACITY - Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

FEATURES - Steam

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

Delay Timer

No

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Timer Display

No

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu. ft.)

4.8

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

4-Way Agitator

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

ADA Compliant

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Auto Restart

Yes

ColdWash

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

JetSpray

No

Leveling Legs

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

No

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

Steam

No

TurboWash3D™

No

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

TurboWash 3D

No

Vibration Sensor

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Hot & Cold

Water Level

Auto

WaveForce

No

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120 V, 60 Hz, 5 A

PROGRAMS

AI Wash

No

Allergiene

No

Baby Wear

No

Bedding

Yes

Bright Whites

No

Bulky/Large

No

Color Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded

No

Hand Wash/Wool

No

Heavy Duty

Yes

Jumbo Wash

No

Normal

Yes

Perm. Press

No

Quick Wash

No

Speed Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Sanitary

No

Small Load

No

Spin Only

Yes

Sportswear

No

Towels

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Whites

No

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

No

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

No

IMEF

2.06

IWF

4.3

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

No

ColdWash

No

Control Lock

Yes

Deep Fill

Yes

Delay Wash

No

Extra Rinse

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

No

Soil

No

Spin

No

Spin Only

No

Stain Care

No

Steam

No

Temp.

Cold / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Water Plus

No

Wi-Fi

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

29 1/2 x 46 5/8 x 31 1/4

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 44 1/2 x 28 3/8

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4

Weight include packing (lbs)

132.27

Weight (lbs)

116.9

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Proactive Customer Care

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Voice Control (3rd party device)

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174035269

All Spec

What people are saying

