We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer
*World's 1st Twin load washer combines a front load and top load washer that is able to wash and spin two loads at the same time, introduced in Korea. July 2015.
Separate Wash
Small Load with Delicate Wash
Alt text
*Depending on the clothes amount and fabric type, door lock may not be released. if water temperature is higher than 40°C, door lock is not released for safety.
**Release duration time is less than 3 seconds.
For Small Loads that Can't Wait
6 Customer Care Cycles
Alt text
Simultaneous or Independent Operation
Alt text
Raises Your Washer
Alt text
*Please check the available models before purchasing. Compatible model options may vary by country.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Clear Round Cover
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with Dual LED Display
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
-
Capacity(cu.ft)
-
5.2
-
Bar Code
-
772454071218
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
IMEF
-
2.92
-
IWF
-
3.2
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP4W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD100CW
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE3090W
-
[FL]Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
[FL]Towels
-
Yes
-
[FL]Bulky/Large
-
Yes
-
[FL]Delicates
-
Yes
-
[FL]Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
[FL]Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
[FL]Normal
-
Yes
-
[FL]Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Party Device)
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Fresh Care
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32
-
Weight (lb.)
-
196.2
-
Weight include packing (lb.)
-
218.2
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WM3090CW
5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer