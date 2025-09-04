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5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0

5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0

WM3420CW
Front view of 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0 WM3420CW
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Front view of 5.2 cu. ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™ 2.0 WM3420CW
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Key Features

  • Ultra Large Capacity
  • AI Wash Sensor with Smart Pairing
  • Cold Wash® Technology
  • 6Motion® Technology
  • LG ThinQ® Smart Technology
  • ENERGY STAR® Certified
More

Ultra Large Capacity

Spend Less Time On Laundry with More Room for Clothes

Free up your day—fit more clothes in every load with 5.2 cu. ft. of space. Running fewer loads saves energy and money on your utility bill.

Spend Less Time On Laundry with More Room for Clothes

Spend Less Time On Laundry with More Room for Clothes

AI Wash Sensor with Smart Pairing

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Forget about endless sorting or toggling through cycles—built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture, soil level, and load size, then automatically select the right wash motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care. With Smart Pairing, the washer can even tell the dryer to select a compatible drying cycle*, making it the ultimate laundry hack.

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

Built-in Intelligence Takes Out The Guesswork

*Both washer and dryer need to be registered in LG ThinQ® app and connected to Wi-Fi to set up Smart Pairing feature.

Cold Wash® Technology

Cleans Like Warm, Saves Like Cold

Saving energy doesn’t have to mean compromising on cleaning with the ColdWash® option. Powered by the LG DirectDrive® Motor and 6Motion® technology, it’s ideal for cleaning all types of clothes—even those you normally wash in warm water. Can be used with almost any wash cycle and virtually all fabric types.

Cleans Like Warm, Saves Like Cold

Cleans Like Warm, Saves Like Cold

6Motion® Technology

Get a Custom Clean

LG 6Motion® technology uses different wash motions for a thorough clean.

Get a Custom Clean

Get a Custom Clean

LG ThinQ® Smart Technology

A Smarter Home Starts with the LG ThinQ® App

The LG ThinQ® app offers control and convenience for smart LG appliances to help you simplify life and enjoy the comforts of home. Manage and monitor your washer/dryer remotely, track and download cycles, connect with Google or Amazon Alexa voice assistants, and access smart diagnosis, customer support, and much more.

*Available on select LG smart appliances. Features may vary by model.

ENERGY STAR® Certified

Save Water, Save Energy, Save Money

This high efficiency washer uses less water and energy for savings that add up with each load.

 

Print

Key Spec

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 30 1/4

  • FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

  • FEATURES - Steam

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Proactive Customer Care

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd party device)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Delay Wash

    Yes

  • Detergent Level

    No

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    Yes

  • Fresh Care

    No

  • Pre-wash

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Signal

    Yes

  • Softener Level

    No

  • Soil

    3 Levels (Light to Heavy)

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Tap Cold / Cold / Semi Warm / Warm / Hot

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231349895

CAPACITY

  • Capacity(cu.ft)

    5.2

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dial-A-Cycle™ & Electronic Control Panel with LED Indicator

  • Delay Timer

    1-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Timer Display

    88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    29 3/4 x 41 7/8 x 31 1/2

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 39 x 30 1/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    55

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    198.4

  • Weight (lbs)

    185.2

ENERGY

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient

    Yes

  • IMEF

    3.1

  • IWF

    2.9

FEATURES

  • Type

    Front Load Washer

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • ADA Compliant

    Yes

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Centum System

    No

  • ColdWash

    Yes

  • Drum Lifter

    Plastic Lifter

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    No

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Vibration Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Level

    Auto

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Clear Round PC Cover

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Matching Heat Pump Dryer

    N/A

  • Matching Electric Dryer

    DLE3420W

  • Matching Pedestal

    WDP6W

  • Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer

    WD300CW

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120 V, 60 Hz, 6 A

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergiene

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Bright Whites

    No

  • Bulky/Large

    No

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • Hand Wash/Wool

    No

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Jumbo Wash

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Overnight Care

    No

  • Perm. Press

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Quick Wash+Dry

    No

  • Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

    Yes

  • Refresh

    No

  • Rinse+Spin

    No

  • Sanitary

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Sportswear(Activewear)

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wash+Dry

    No

  • Whites

    No

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