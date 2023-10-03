We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™
*Based on independent testing in Normal cycle with default option compared to WM3900 washer with default option, 6.6lbs. of soft/delicate load like lingerie, blouse and etc.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Based on certification by the ASTHMA CANADA.
*ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA CANADA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.
Complete Your System
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Steam
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Body Color
-
White (W)
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass Door
-
Display Type
-
Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
4 Adjustable Legs
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
TrueBalance AntiVibration System
-
Yes
-
Capacity(cu. ft.)
-
5.2
-
Bar Code
-
048231028264
-
ENERGY STAR® Qualified
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient
-
Yes
-
Electrical Requirements
-
120V, 10 Amps
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(WiFi)
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Control Lock
-
Yes
-
Signal
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
ColdWash
-
Yes
-
Delay Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Extra Rinse
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
WiFi
-
Yes
-
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
27 x 39 x 30 1/4
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
-
55
-
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
-
29 23/32 x 41 27/32 x 31 17/32
-
Weight (lbs)
-
198.4
-
Weight include packing (lbs)
-
212.1
-
Matching Pedestal
-
WDP6W
-
Matching Sidekick Pedestal Washer
-
WD300CW
-
Matching Electric Dryer
-
DLE3600W
-
Matching Gas Dryer
-
DLG3601W
-
Allergiene
-
Yes
-
Perm. Press
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Rinse+Spin
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Heavy Duty
-
Yes
-
Bedding
-
Yes
-
[FL]Speed Wash
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
WM3600HWA
5.2 cu.ft. Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with AI DD™