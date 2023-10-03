About Cookies on This Site

LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer

  • Buy More Save More on LG STUDIO major appliances. Click here.

WSEX200HNA

LG STUDIO WashTower™

Reinvent your laundry routine in half the floor space

Elevate your space and step up your routine with a premium vertical laundry solution that makes laundry feel easy- and look good.

Advanced cleaning within reach

LGs exclusive Center Control™ panel gives easy access to built-in intelligence & advanced cleaning.
LG STUDIO WashTower™ Performance

Our Best Cleaning System Makes Laundry Look Good

Ultra-large capacity. Top-of-the-line innovations. Advanced cleaning performance. It's a hard worker in half the floor space.

Built-in Intelligence

Built-in technology takes out the guesswork. AI technology can select optimal wash and dry motions, temperatures and more for advanced fabric care.

LG TurboWash™ 360

Power through larger loads in less time, thanks to five jets with variable sprays that deliver a complete clean in under 30 minutes.

LG TurboSteam™

Do more than dry with TurboSteam™ technology in your dryer to refresh clothes, toys, pillows and more in between washes.
The largest capacity yet means you can do less

Beauty meets function with LG STUDIO's large 5.8 cu. ft. washer-so you get more done in fewer loads*.

*Compared to smaller washer.

Breathe easy. It's AAFA® Certified.
LG Allergiene™ Cycle

AAFA-certified LG washers with Allergiene™ use steam to remove over 95%* of pet dander and dust.

*Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

Upgrade to the high-end fabric care you deserve
LG STUDIO Large-Capacity Styler

Add LG STUDIO Styler to your space and enjoy the ultimate laundry solution-refresh, deodorize, sanitize and more.
SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
Washer 5.8 cu. ft./Dryer 7.4 cu. ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 74 3/8" x 32 3/4" (58" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4

TurboWash360˚

Yes

AI DD

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

[WT_WM]Allergiene

Yes

[WT_WM]Bedding

Yes

[WT_WM]Delicates

Yes

[WT_WM]Heavy Duty

Yes

[WT_WM]Normal

Yes

[WT_WM]Sanitary

Yes

[WT_WM]Speed Wash

Yes

[WT_WM]Tub Clean

Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

[WT_DR]Bedding

Yes

[WT_DR]Delicates

Yes

[WT_DR]Heavy Duty

Yes

[WT_DR]Normal

Yes

[WT_DR]Small Load

Yes

[WT_DR]Steam Fresh

Yes

[WT_DR]Rack Dry

Yes

BAR CODE

Bar Code

195174037881

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

Cloud Cycle

Yes

Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

Yes

Smart Learner

Yes

[WashTower] Smart Pairing

Yes

CAPACITY

Dryer Capacity (cu.ft)

7.4

Washer Capacity (cu.ft)

5.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

58"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

30 1/16 x 79 11/32 x 33 23/32

Weight (lb.)

333

Weight include packing (lb.)

368

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)

Yes

ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)

Yes

CEF (Dryer)

3.94

IMEF (Washer)

3.1

IWF (Washer)

2.9

FEATURES (DRYER)

AI Sensor Dry

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

Yes

Reversible Door

No

Sensor Dry

Yes

Type

Electric

Venting Option

3 Way Venting

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

Yes

TurboSteam

Yes

FEATURES (WASHER)

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Light

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

LoadSense

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Type

Electric

Water Level

Load Sensing

TurboWash360˚

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color (Dryer)

Noble Steel (N)

Body Color (Washer)

Noble Steel (N)

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements (Dryer)

240V, 30 Amps

Electrical Requirements (Washer)

120V, 10 Amps

