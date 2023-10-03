About Cookies on This Site

5.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

5.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer

WT7800HVA

WT7800HVA

5.8 cu. ft. Capacity Top Load Washer

Powerful
TurboWash3D™

Powerful & Fast 3D Wash

JetSpray generate powerful waves to enhance rinsing. Combined with the new
TurboDrum™, which rotates reverse, TurboWash3D™ washes clothes in every possible direction for total cleaning.
Deep Clean With Steam

Deep Clean With Steam

Our Steam™ Technology gently but powerfully penetrates fabrics to virtually eliminate dirt, odors and wrinkles.
Call, Connect, Resolve

Call, Connect, Resolve

Smart Diagnosis™ uses self-diagnosing technology that can communicate 24/7 with LG customer service over the telephone providing you with comfort and reliability.
Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Think you can't do laundry on the go? Think Again

Expand the limits of your laundry room with the ThinQ® app. Remote start your washer or dryer, select a cycle, monitor energy consumption, start or stop the wash and get notifications about when your laundry will be done, all from your smartphone. It even works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can manage your laundry with simple voice commands.
Warranty / Certifications

*1 year (parts & labour), 3 years for STS drum (part only), 10 years for Direct Drive motor (part only). See manual for details.

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
5.8 cu.ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27” x 44 1/2” x 28 3/4” (57 1/4“ with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Capacity(cu. ft.)

5.8

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Steam

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Graphite Steel (V)

Lid Type

Chrome/Transparent Glass

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Intelligent Electronic Controls with LED Display

FEATURES

Type

Top Load Washer

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Leveling Legs

4 Adjustable Legs

Steam

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

Yes

Water Level

Yes

NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

[TL] TurboWash

Yes

TurboWash 3D

Yes

CAPACITY

Capacity(cu.ft)

5.8

BAR CODE

Bar Code

772454072765

ENERGY

ENERGY STAR® Qualified

Yes

POWER SOURCE

Electrical Requirements

120V, 60 Hz

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

Control Lock

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

ColdWash

Yes

Delay Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

`

Spin Only

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Extra Rinse

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Water Plus

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

27" x 44 1/2" x 28 3/8"

Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

28.9" x 47.2" x 31"

Weight (lb.)

132.3

Weight include packing (lb.)

140.9

Product Height with Lid Open (inch)

57 1/4"

PROGRAMS

[TL]Bedding

Yes

[TL]Delicates

Yes

[TL]Heavy Duty

Yes

[TL]Normal

Yes

[TL]Quick Wash (Speed Wash)

Yes

[TL]Rinse + Spin

Yes

[TL]Spin Only

Yes

[TL]Downloaded Cycle

Yes

[TL]Allergiene

Yes

[TL]Bright Whites

Yes

[TL]Perm. Press

Yes

[TL]Sanitary

Yes

[TL]Towels

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Download Cycle

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Energy Monitoring

Yes

