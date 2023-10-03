About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

The Evolution of the Direct Drive Motor

Our evolution never stops.

 

A woman, a child, and a man standing

Why LG AI DD™?

These clothes may be called “cotton,” but LG washing machines see beyond the label.

 

Explaining product functionality

There are a number of fabric characteristics and properties. Even in cotton, every garment has a different characteristic. AI DD™ uses artificial intelligence to determine the weight and fabric softness to select the optimal was pattern.

 

It explains that the product operates by setting the appropriate function.

How does AI DD™ Work?

AI DD™ weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric.

Explanation that it will be cleaned in 29 minutes

TurboWash™ 360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 29 Minutes

With TurboWash™ 360˚, Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 29 minutes without compromising fabric protection, thanks to 5 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reach every inch of your laundry.

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

LG washing machines use 5 multi-directional spray nozzles* and an inverter pump with delicate stream control to cover a full 360° inside each washer. This shortens wash time to 29 minutes to save energy and protect your laundry.

*5 nozzles are available on 27" models only. 24" models have 4 nozzles.
**Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Fast and efficient cleaning method Explain optimized manageability

A Fast, Efficient Wash with Optimized Care

Get laundry done gently yet thoroughly in only 29 minutes.

*Based on independent testing in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

Product image

WM4500HBA

5.8 cu.ft. Front Load Washer

Product image

WM3600HWA

5.2 cu.ft. Front Load Washer

Product image

WM8900HBA

6.0 cu. ft. Front Load Washer