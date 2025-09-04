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Helpful Hints
Integrated Dishwashers vs. Semi-integrated Dishwashers
For homeowners in the early stages of kitchen renovation or appliance replacement, the fundamental choice lies between an “integrated” and “semi-integrated”. Here is a logic-based decision tree to help you navigate the integrated vs. semi-integrated choice immediately:
Integrated: LG offers dishwashers with FlushFit™ to easily integrate the dishwashers into the cabinet in your kitchen for an elegant flow of design.
Semi-integrated: LG offers top control panel and front control panel. The front facing control panel allows the user to easily view and access the buttons, while the top control panel adds to the sleek, clean look of your kitchen.
Why it Matters: Concealment vs. Statement
The modern kitchen has evolved from a strictly utilitarian service area to the central hub of social life and home design. Consequently, appliances are no longer just machines; they are design elements.
The core consumer dilemma is a choice between “Concealment” (integration of the appliance to achieve clean overall design) and “Statement” (using the appliance finish to highlight the kitchen’s style). Understanding the nuances of installation, flexibility, and visual impact is essential for making a choice that satisfies both your interior design and practical needs.
LG’s Integrated Dishwashers
Traditionally, to achieve an integrated dishwasher installation look that aligns with your cabinetry, professional installation was required. LG’s FlushFit™ dishwasher is designed with DO-IT-YOURSELF (DIY) approach in mind to achieve the pro-look while still fitting 16-place settings in just a single load.
1. The Silent Aesthetic
The primary advantage is visual silence. In open-concept homes where the kitchen merges with the living room, breaking up a run of cabinetry with a metallic block can visually "shrink" the space. Integrated models allow for a seamless horizontal line, creating a sense of calm and minimalism.
2. Solving the Installation Gap: The Sliding Door
Historically, a major pain point with integrated models was the "toe kick interference." Standard integrated doors often hit the baseboard (plinth) when opening, forcing installers to cut the furniture or leave gaps between the door and the baseboard.
LG Insight
The Sliding door advantage
LG’s sliding door system is a feature for seamless installation. Unlike standard fixed door, this mechanism allows the custom cabinet panel to glide upwards as the door pivots open.
How it works
LG Dishwashers come equipped with easy-to-install features and kits for flexible DIY setup, saving you time and money.
LG’s Semi-integrated Dishwashers
Also known as freestanding dishwashers, they are the versatile workhorses of the kitchen world. While they can stand alone, in modern kitchens, they are typically installed in a recess under the counter. These dishwashers offer flexible options such as having control panels visible on the front of the dishwasher and on top of the door to hide away the buttons and maintain the clean look.
Design Versatility: The Power of Finish
Selecting a finish that anchors your kitchen’s colour palette is not just about Stainless Steel anymore. The market offers a spectrum of choices to suit different interior styles.
Nobel Steel: The timeless choice. It conveys a professional, industrial, and sanitary image. It pairs universally with other appliances.
Matte Black: A rising trend for modern, urban kitchens. It offers a softer, warmer, and more velvety texture than standard black, reducing reflections and adding sophistication.
White: Modern white finishes are often matte or flat, perfect for “Scandi-minimalist” design that prioritizes brightness and cleanliness.
Flexibility and Easy Relocation
Semi-integrated dishwashers are generally easier to install as they do not require an installer to mount a custom panel. If you move homes, a freestanding unit is easier to disconnect and take with you, making it a preferred choice for those who move frequently.
Loaded with innovations and performance
LG dishwashers come equipped with the tools to get the job done right, with select models completely washing and drying your dishes, utensils, and cookware in just 1 hour, thanks to our QuadWash® Pro, Dynamic Heat Dry™ and AutoVent™ Dry. On top of that, our top models have TrueSteam™ function to eliminate food residue, reduce water spots by up to 60%.
Lifestyle-Based Recommendation Scenarios
Freestanding models are generally easier to install as they do not require an installer to mount a custom panel. If you move homes, a freestanding unit is easier to disconnect and take with you, making it a preferred choice for renters or those who move frequently.
Compare
How do LG Dishwasher Features Compare?
|Features
|Integrated
|Freestanding
|Primary Aesthetic
|Minimalist, Hidden, Furniture-like
|Statement Piece, Industrial, Colorful
|Door Finish
|Custom Cabinetry (Wood, Laminate, etc.)
|Pre-finished (Stainless, Matte Black, White)
|Installation
|Complex (Requires custom panel & leveling)
|Standard (Slide-in under counter)
|Plinth Compatibility
|Excellent (with LG Sliding Hinge)
|Standard (Fixed kickplate)
|Portability
|Low (Difficult to move/reuse)
|High (Easy to relocate)
|Control Location
|Hidden (Top Control)
|Visible (Front) or Hidden (Top)
|Best for
|Open floor plans, Luxury custom kitchens
|High-traffic family kitchens, Renters, Retrofits
Equal Performance, Different Exterior
It is a common myth that integrated models are less powerful than their freestanding counterparts. In reality, the internal engine and cleaning technologies are often identical; only the outer shell differs.
Whether you choose the invisible Integrated model or a bold Matte Black Freestanding unit, you should look for these core performance indicators:
Cleaning Power
Look for multi-motion spray arms. LG’s QuadWash™ technology uses four spray arms, rotating clockwise and counterclockwise to reach multiple corners, regardless of the door type.
Hygiene
A dishwasher must sanitise. TrueSteam™ technology generates high-temperature steam to detach food crusts and reduce water spots, ensuring that your dishes are as clean as your kitchen design.
Drying
Plastic containers are notoriously hard to dry. Systems like Auto open door ensure that moisture is effectively removed, preventing the need for manual towel drying.
Lifestyle-Based Recommendation Scenarios
#1
The Open-Plan Minimalist
Context: Your kitchen flows directly into your lounge. You dislike visual clutter.
Recommendation: LG FlushFit™ Dishwashers
Why: You want the kitchen to look like a living room. With LG’s FlushFit™ dishwasher, it creates a built-in look that blends perfectly with your furniture and the quiet operation (39-50dB) ensures it doesn’t interrupt movie night.
#2
The Modern Industrial Family
Context: You have a large island, heavy cooking traffic, and exposed beams or brick.
Recommendation: Stainless Steel Top Control Panel Dishwashers
Why: The hidden control panel and the metallic finish complement the industrial vibe.
#3
The Chic Urban Studio
Context: A smaller space with dark or monochromatic cabinetry theme.
Recommendation: Matte Black or White Finish
Why: A stainless steel unit might flare too brightly in a moody, dark kitchen. Matte Black or White provides a seamless look that feels modern without the cost of custom carpentry.
FAQ
Does an Integrated dishwasher come with the front door?
No. Integrated models are shipped without the front cladding. You must order a panel from your kitchen cabinet manufacturer or carpenter to match your specific kitchen design.
Can I install a Freestanding dishwasher under my counter?
Yes. Most modern freestanding dishwashers are designed with removable top covers (worktops) or standard heights that fit snugly under standard kitchen counters. They provide a "built-in look" while retaining their own finished door.
What is the advantage of the sliding door on LG Integrated models?
The sliding door allows the custom door panel to slide up when opening. This prevents the bottom of the door from hitting the kitchen plinth (toe kick). It eliminates the need to cut your plinth and ensures a tight, flush fit with minimal gaps between the dishwasher and the counter.
Do I need a plumber to install a freestanding dishwasher?
While LG dishwashers are simple to connect, professional installation is recommended to ensure all water and drain connections are perfectly secure and leak-free. An LG-certified installer will also ensure the unit is perfectly level for the quietest and most efficient performance.
Do freestanding dishwashers stick out?
LG freestanding dishwashers are designed to align with standard kitchen cabinetry depths for a clean, streamlined look. While the door may sit slightly forward to allow for full opening, the overall unit is engineered to provide a flush and integrated feel in your kitchen.
*Available features and functionalities may vary by model and country.