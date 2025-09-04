For homeowners in the early stages of kitchen renovation or appliance replacement, the fundamental choice lies between an “integrated” and “semi-integrated”. Here is a logic-based decision tree to help you navigate the integrated vs. semi-integrated choice immediately:

Integrated: LG offers dishwashers with FlushFit™ to easily integrate the dishwashers into the cabinet in your kitchen for an elegant flow of design.

Semi-integrated: LG offers top control panel and front control panel. The front facing control panel allows the user to easily view and access the buttons, while the top control panel adds to the sleek, clean look of your kitchen.