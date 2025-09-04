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LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood, Stainless Steel

LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood, Stainless Steel

LSHD3089BD
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood, Stainless Steel LSHD3089BD
side view
side view
Handle
Control Panel
STS_Inside
Close up view
Angled view
Side View
Left side open
Front view of LG STUDIO 30" Wall Mount Chimney Hood, Stainless Steel LSHD3089BD
side view
side view
Handle
Control Panel
STS_Inside
Close up view
Angled view
Side View
Left side open

Key Features

  • Powerful 600 CFM Blower
  • 5” Low-Profile Body
  • Accommodates Ceilings up to 9'6"
  • 5-Speed IR Touch Controls
  • Dual Level LED Lighting
  • Wi-Fi Capabilities
More
Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen2

Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen2

Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen

With innovative freestanding and built-in appliances that perform flawlessly and look awesome, you may never want to leave your home again.
Say hello to the LG STUDIO kitchen Learn More
Think of the Possibilities2

Think of the Possibilities

Take control over lingering cooking odors by accessing hood vent functions remotely. Monitor and control air movement, operate LED lights, and even turn the vent fan on and off from your Android or iOS device using the LG SmartThinQ® app.
Check Under this Hood2

Check Under this Hood

The LG STUDIO hood vent offers superior ventilation to quickly neutralize smoke, grease and cooking odors. The professional-grade blower adjusts from 200 to 600 CFM for greater ventilation as well as moisture and odor removal when you need it most.
Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On2

Design You Can't Wait to Get Your Hands On

LG Black Stainless Steel Series brings an undeniable lustre to kitchen spaces. It elevates the traditional stainless steel look with a satin-smooth, warm and sophisticated smudge resistant finish* that easily wipes clean with a soft, dry cloth. So the only lasting impression is your impeccable taste.
Low Profile. Big on Design.2

Low Profile. Big on Design.

The streamlined styling of the sleek chimney-style hood vent offers plenty of design appeal for 30” spaces without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Cooks can delight in the low-profile appearance while enjoying the high-tech power behind the hood.

Sleek. Seamless. Stylish.2

Sleek. Seamless. Stylish.

Seamlessly integrated into the hood, the touch pads give you complete control over 5 fan speeds, delay-off function, auto reminders and Airflow Control Technology. This LG STUDIO hood vent also illuminates your cooktop with brilliant dual-level LED lighting, so you'll always have perfect lighting for the task at hand.
Qualifications2

Qualifications

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
5 Speed Levels
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 15/16" x 27" to 48 1/2" x 22 1/16"
EASYCLEAN®
No
THINQ®
No

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231338981

POWER / RATINGS

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    120/60

  • Amp Rating at 120V (A)

    4

  • Circuit Breaker Size(Amp)

    15 Amps

HOOD FEATURES

  • Auto Delay-Off

    Yes

  • Blower CFM(min-max)

    200-600

  • Blower Sones(min-max)

    1-6

  • Blower Speed Levels

    5

  • Distance Over Cooking Surface (inch)

    26-34

  • Dual-Level Lighting

    Yes

  • Filter Type

    Decorative Mesh Filters

  • Lighting Power (W)

    9

  • Lighting Type

    LED Light Strip

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

  • RoHS Compliant

    Yes

  • Size in Width (inch)

    30

  • Vertical Internal Blower

    6” Round

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Type

    5-Speed IR Touch Controls

  • Wi-Fi Control CFM

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Control Lights

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Power On/Off

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    34 1/4 x 27 3/8 x 26 5/8

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 15/16 x 27 to 48 1/2 x 22 1/16

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    35

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    52

BASIC SPEC

  • Blower CFM(min-max)

    200-600

  • Blower Sones(min-max)

    1-6

  • Blower Speed Levels

    5

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel, Black Stainless Steel

What people are saying

FAQs

How can I connect my LG Cooktop and Rangehood?

The LG Rangehood automatically activates with compatible LG Cooktops and adjusts extraction speed to match cooktop settings, once set-up via the LG ThinQ app (please consult owner's manual for instructions). With your Rangehood and Induction Cooktop synchronized, you can focus on cooking while smart connectivity takes care of the rest. The ThinQ app lets you turn the Hood on/off, monitor the operation status, and control the speed mode all from your phone. LG ThinQ® app & compatible smartphone required with mobile data or home Wi-Fi connection.

What size Rangehood do I need?

Look for a kitchen Rangehood width that is at least as wide as your stovetop for proper ventilation coverage. LG Rangehoods offer plenty of design appeal for 23" and 35" without distracting from your overall kitchen aesthetic. Measure your available stovetop space and compare it with the dimensions provided in the product specifications to ensure the ragehood will fit in your kitchen.

Is a Rangehood necessary for my kitchen?

Rangehoods are extremely beneficial to any kitchen space, taking position above your stove. Designed to remove smoke, grease, odours, and moisture from the air as you cook. The inclusion of an LG Rangehood in the kitchen provides a sleek and high-performance upgrade for aspiring cooks and seasoned chefs.

How often do I clean my Rangehood?

It is recommended that an LG Rangehood is cleaned regularly to maintain design and performance. The product offers removable, dishwasher-safe filters for an easy maintenance and cleaning experience.

How do I install my Rangehood?    

You must engage a qualified service personnel to complete the installation of your LG Rangehood in accordance with the Owner Manual. Incorrect installation by a non qualified service personnel may result in product not working properly or failure.

Does a Rangehood remove odours from cooking?

The LG Rangehood boasts a powerful blower that adjusts from four levels of Rangehood suction to promote greater venting as well as limit kitchen odours and smoke. With more power and less noise, the LG Rangehood is designed to provide quiet and powerful suction performance.

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