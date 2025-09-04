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LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™

LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™

LSSE3026ST
Front view of LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
Front view of LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST
LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™ , LSSE3026ST

Key Features

  • Integrated, Pro-Style Design
  • 6.3 cu.ft. Total Oven Capacity
  • ProBakeConvection™ System
  • EasyClean®
  • Infrared Grill
More

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
6.3 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 7/8" x 37 7/8" x 28 15/16" (w/ handle)
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Studio

    Yes

TYPE

  • Type

    Electric Slide-In Range

CAPACITY

  • Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)

    6.3

  • Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    0.8

OVEN FEATURES

  • Broil Element (Watt)

    Inner: 1,600W Outer: 2,400W

  • Convection (Watt)

    2,500W

  • Convection Fan

    Dual Speed (High/Low)

  • Convection System/Mode/Cooking System

    ProBakeConvection™

  • Oven Cooking Modes

    Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof

  • Oven Control Features

    Glass Touch

  • EasyClean®

    Yes

  • Self Clean

    Yes (3 hr. / 4 hr. / 5hr.)

  • Delay Clean

    Yes

  • Delay Start

    Yes

  • GoCook Smart Oven Light

    Yes

  • No. of Racks

    2 Heavy, 1 Gliding

  • No. of Rack Positions

    7

  • Automatic Safety Shut-Off

    After 12 hours

COOKTOP FEATURES

  • Type

    Radiant

  • No of Radiant Elements

    5 (1 dual, 1 triple)

  • Element Size/Wattage

    Yes

  • Left Rear

    6" - 1,200W

  • Right Rear

    6" - 1,200W

  • Left Front (Dual Element)

    9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W

  • Right Front (Triple Element)

    12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W

  • Center (Warming Zone)

    7" - 100W

  • Cooktop Finish

    Black Ceramic Glass

  • Hot Surface LED Indicator

    Yes

DRAWER

  • Capacity

    0.8 cu.ft.

  • Type

    Warming

  • Levels

    3

  • Time Control

    Yes

CONTROL

  • Cooktop Control Type

    Front Tilt-Control Knobs

  • Oven Control Type

    Glass Touch

  • Display

    VFD (White/Red)

  • Language

    English

  • Clock

    12 hr or 24 hr (option)

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

  • Temperature Unit of Measure

    ˚F or ˚C

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    1. High 2. Low 3. Mute

APPEARANCE

  • Available Colors

    Stainless-Steel

  • Handle/Knobs

    Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView™ Window

DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT

  • Shipping Weight (lbs)

    216.1

  • Product Weight (lbs)

    165.6

  • Cabinet Width (in)

    30"

  • Overall Depth (in) - including handle

    28 15/16"

  • Overall Height (in)

    37 7/8”

  • Overall Width (in)

    29 7/8"

  • Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)

    24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"

  • Height to Cooking Surface (in)

    36"

  • Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)

    32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"

POWER/RATINGS

  • Amp Rating @208V

    50.5A

  • Amp Rating @240V

    40A

  • KW Rating @208V

    10.5kW

  • KW Rating @240V

    13.5kW

ACCESSORIES

  • Standard Rack

    2

  • Gliding Rack

    1

  • Cleaning Pad

  • Spray Bottle

    Yes

  • Scouring Pad

    Yes

  • Cooktop Cream / Cleaner

    1

  • Cooktop Sponge

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    2 Year Parts & Labour

UPC CODE

  • LSSE3026ST

    048231319621

BRAND

  • LG STUDIO

    Yes

  • LG Brand

    No

HEATING

  • Electric

    Yes

  • Gas

    No

TYPE

  • Induction Slide-in

    No

  • Slide-in

    Yes

  • Freestanding

    No

  • Wall Oven

    No

NO. OF OVEN

  • No. of Oven

    Single

CAPACTIY

  • Capactiy (cu.ft.)

    6.3cu.ft.

WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE

  • EasyClean<sup>®</sup>

    Yes

  • Self Clean

    Yes

  • ProBakeConvection™

    Yes

COLOUR

  • Colour

    Stainless Steel

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