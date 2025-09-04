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LG STUDIO- 6.3 Cu.Ft Capacity Slide-In Electric Range with ProBakeConvection™
SUMMARY
All Spec
GENERAL
Studio
Yes
TYPE
Type
Electric Slide-In Range
CAPACITY
Oven Capacity (cu. ft.)
6.3
Warming Drawer Capacity (cu. ft.)
0.8
OVEN FEATURES
Broil Element (Watt)
Inner: 1,600W Outer: 2,400W
Convection (Watt)
2,500W
Convection Fan
Dual Speed (High/Low)
Convection System/Mode/Cooking System
ProBakeConvection™
Oven Cooking Modes
Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof
Oven Control Features
Glass Touch
EasyClean®
Yes
Self Clean
Yes (3 hr. / 4 hr. / 5hr.)
Delay Clean
Yes
Delay Start
Yes
GoCook Smart Oven Light
Yes
No. of Racks
2 Heavy, 1 Gliding
No. of Rack Positions
7
Automatic Safety Shut-Off
After 12 hours
COOKTOP FEATURES
Type
Radiant
No of Radiant Elements
5 (1 dual, 1 triple)
Element Size/Wattage
Yes
Left Rear
6" - 1,200W
Right Rear
6" - 1,200W
Left Front (Dual Element)
9" 6" - 3,200W / 1,400W
Right Front (Triple Element)
12" 9" 6" - 3,000W / 2,200W / 1,100W
Center (Warming Zone)
7" - 100W
Cooktop Finish
Black Ceramic Glass
Hot Surface LED Indicator
Yes
DRAWER
Capacity
0.8 cu.ft.
Type
Warming
Levels
3
Time Control
Yes
CONTROL
Cooktop Control Type
Front Tilt-Control Knobs
Oven Control Type
Glass Touch
Display
VFD (White/Red)
Language
English
Clock
12 hr or 24 hr (option)
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Timed Cook
Yes
Temperature Unit of Measure
˚F or ˚C
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
1. High 2. Low 3. Mute
APPEARANCE
Available Colors
Stainless-Steel
Handle/Knobs
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
DIMENSIONS/CLEARANCES/WEIGHT
Shipping Weight (lbs)
216.1
Product Weight (lbs)
165.6
Cabinet Width (in)
30"
Overall Depth (in) - including handle
28 15/16"
Overall Height (in)
37 7/8”
Overall Width (in)
29 7/8"
Oven Interior Dimensions (Upper) (in) (W x H x D)
24 13/16" x 21 5/16" x 19 3/4"
Height to Cooking Surface (in)
36"
Carton Dimensions (in) (W x H x D)
32 1/2" x 45 1/2" x 30 1/2"
POWER/RATINGS
Amp Rating @208V
50.5A
Amp Rating @240V
40A
KW Rating @208V
10.5kW
KW Rating @240V
13.5kW
ACCESSORIES
Standard Rack
2
Gliding Rack
1
Cleaning Pad
–
Spray Bottle
Yes
Scouring Pad
Yes
Cooktop Cream / Cleaner
1
Cooktop Sponge
Yes
WARRANTY
Limited Warranty
2 Year Parts & Labour
UPC CODE
LSSE3026ST
048231319621
BRAND
LG STUDIO
Yes
LG Brand
No
HEATING
Electric
Yes
Gas
No
TYPE
Induction Slide-in
No
Slide-in
Yes
Freestanding
No
Wall Oven
No
NO. OF OVEN
No. of Oven
Single
CAPACTIY
Capactiy (cu.ft.)
6.3cu.ft.
WALL OVENS AND RANGES FEATURE
EasyClean<sup>®</sup>
Yes
Self Clean
Yes
ProBakeConvection™
Yes
COLOUR
Colour
Stainless Steel
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