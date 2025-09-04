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Integrated Pro-Style Design
Designed with seamless integration in mind, the new LG Studio gas range reflects pro-style details that add more robust, timeless feel. With its brushed stainless steel finish coupled with durable, heavy-duty metal knobs, you can look and feel like a pro cooking with this range. With a depth that lines up with standard kitchen countertops, the LG slide-in gas range offers a streamlined custom appearance that enhances every kitchen and makes cooking a pleasure.
Baked to Perfection on Every Rack, Every Time
No more getting burned by inconsistent baking. LG ProBake Convection™ delivers even, precise heat on every rack, every time. Inspired by pro ranges, it’s the first freestanding range with the heating element moved from the bottom of the oven to the back, so your cookies, cakes, roasts and more are perfectly browned every time.
A clean oven in just 10 minutes
LG EasyClean® brings you our fastest oven-cleaning feature yet. In just three steps your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat. Simply spray the oven interior with water, press EasyClean and 10 later, wipe away leftover grime. There's even a traditional self-clean cycle for an occasional deep clean.
Cook More
The 6.3 cu. ft. oven capacity give you more space and gives you the
flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.
flexibility to cook more dishes and larger platters at the same time.
LG's Fastest Boiling Burner
Busy cooks, rejoice: LG UltraHeat 18,500 BTU burners deliver every bit of the precision you love about gas with even more power. No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to a boil.
A Stylish Take on Convenience
Stop reaching over hot pans to adjust your cooktop burners. Sleek, angled controls put power and visibility at your fingertips while bringing an updated, stylish look to your kitchen.
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