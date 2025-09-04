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LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection

LSWS307ST
Front view of LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
Front view of LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST
LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection, LSWS307ST

Key Features

  • Pro-Style Design
  • LG Exclusive 4-Mode True Convection
  • EasyClean®
  • Hidden Bake Element
  • Gliding Rack System
  • ThinQ® Technology
More

SUMMARY

Print
CAPACITY
4.7 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WXHXD)
29 3/4" x 29 5/16" x 24 1/2"
EASYCLEAN®
Yes
THINQ®
Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    Studio

  • Fuel Type

    Electric

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Type

    Single Wall Oven

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Control Display

    White VFD

  • Handle Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Handle Material

    Stainless Steel

  • Knob Material

    Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)

  • Outcase Color

    Stainless Steel

  • Oven Control Type

    SmoothGlass Touch + Knob

  • Oven Door Feature

    WideView™ Window

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048232338485

OVEN FEATURES

  • Bake Element Type

    Hidden (8 Pass)

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Convection Type

    True Convection

  • Bake Element Power (W)

    2500

  • Convection Element Power (W)

    Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)

  • Number of Rack Positions

    5

  • Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)

    4.7

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide

UPPER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

  • [Upper]Convection Fan

    Single Speed

  • Oven Cooking mode

    Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide

LOWER OVEN FEATURES

  • Convection Conversion

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Control Lock

    Yes

  • Cooking Complete Reminder Volume

    Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)

  • Kitchen Timer

    Yes

  • Oven Cleaning Type

    Self Clean

  • Timed Cook

    Yes

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush

    281/2 x 29 x 231/2

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    33 x 34 x 30

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)

    29 3/4 x 29 5/16 x 24 1/2

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    157

  • Shipping Weight (lb.)

    179

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Gliding Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Griddle Plate (Ea)

    1

  • Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)

    2

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