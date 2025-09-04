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LG STUDIO - Large Capacity (4.7 cu. ft) Built-In Wall Oven with EasyClean® and True Convection
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
Studio
Fuel Type
Electric
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Type
Single Wall Oven
DESIGN / FINISH
Control Display
White VFD
Handle Color
Stainless Steel
Handle Material
Stainless Steel
Knob Material
Stainless Steel Finish (Aluminum)
Outcase Color
Stainless Steel
Oven Control Type
SmoothGlass Touch + Knob
Oven Door Feature
WideView™ Window
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048232338485
OVEN FEATURES
Bake Element Type
Hidden (8 Pass)
Convection Conversion
Yes
Convection Fan
Single Speed
Convection Type
True Convection
Bake Element Power (W)
2500
Convection Element Power (W)
Yes (2,000 Sheath heater)
Number of Rack Positions
5
Oven Capacity (cu.ft.)
4.7
Oven Cooking mode
Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide
UPPER OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
[Upper]Convection Fan
Single Speed
Oven Cooking mode
Bake/conv.Bake / conv. Roast / Broil / Air Fry /Warm / Proof /Steam Cook (steam Bake, SousVide)/Auto Cook / Favorite /Clean(Self Clean, Easy Clean, Steam Maintenance)/ SousVide
LOWER OVEN FEATURES
Convection Conversion
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Control Lock
Yes
Cooking Complete Reminder Volume
Beeper (Hi, Lo, Off)
Kitchen Timer
Yes
Oven Cleaning Type
Self Clean
Timed Cook
Yes
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cut-out Dimensions (W x H x D)(inch)_Flush
281/2 x 29 x 231/2
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
33 x 34 x 30
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (inch)
29 3/4 x 29 5/16 x 24 1/2
Product Weight (lb.)
157
Shipping Weight (lb.)
179
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ACCESSORIES
Gliding Rack (Ea)
1
Griddle Plate (Ea)
1
Heavy Duty Rack (Ea)
2
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