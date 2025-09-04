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LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Volume Total (cu.ft)
23.5
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
38 x 73 x 33
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
717
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG STUDIO
Product Type
French Door
Standard/Counter Depth
No/Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Studio Series Handle
Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior
Yes
CAPACITY
Volume Total (cu.ft)
23.5
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
15.4
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
717
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Shelf_Folding
1
Door Basket_Transparent
1 Piece (Clear)
Refrigerator Light
Micro Surface LED
Shelf_Cantilevered
Yes
Vegetable Box
2 Humidity Crispers
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Pull Drawer
Drawer Divider
Yes
Drawer_Freezer
3Tier Organization
Durabase Solid Drawer Base
Yes
Freezer Light
Premium LED
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
4.5
Dispenser Light
Yes
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
5.5
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes
Door-in-Door
Yes
InstaView
Yes
Sabbath Mode
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (lb.)
311
Depth without door (inch)
24
Depth without handle (inch)
28.25
Depth with handle (inch)
30.75
Gross Weight (lb.)
335
Height to Top of Case (inch)
68.875
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)
70.25
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
38 x 73 x 33
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
42.625
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
40
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
44.25
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174024485
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