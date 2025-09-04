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LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker

SRFVC2416S
Front view of LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
Front view of LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S
LG STUDIO 24 cu. ft. Smart InstaView® Door-in-Door® Large Capacity Counter-Depth Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ Maker, SRFVC2416S

Key Features

  • 24 cu. ft. Capacity
  • InstaView® Door-in-Door® with adjustable bin
  • Dual Ice maker with Craft Ice™
  • Tall Ice & Water Dispenser® with Measured Fill
  • Cool Guard with Charcoal Gray Interior
  • ThinQ® Technology
More

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

CAPACITY
23.5 cu.ft.
MEASUREMENTS (WxHxD)
35 3/4" x 70 1/4" x 30 3/4"
InstaView®
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Volume Total (cu.ft)

    23.5

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38 x 73 x 33

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    717

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    Yes

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG STUDIO

  • Product Type

    French Door

  • Standard/Counter Depth

    No/Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Handle Type

    Studio Series Handle

  • Fingerprint & Smudge Resistant Exterior

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Volume Total (cu.ft)

    23.5

  • Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)

    15.4

PERFORMANCE

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    717

  • Compressor Type

    Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Folding

    1

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Piece (Clear)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Micro Surface LED

  • Shelf_Cantilevered

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    2 Humidity Crispers

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Type

    Pull Drawer

  • Drawer Divider

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3Tier Organization

  • Durabase Solid Drawer Base

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Premium LED

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Daily Ice Production (lb.)

    4.5

  • Dispenser Light

    Yes

  • Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)

    5.5

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Water Filter Model Name

    LT1000P

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Auto Closing Door Hinge

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Sabbath Mode

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (lb.)

    311

  • Depth without door (inch)

    24

  • Depth without handle (inch)

    28.25

  • Depth with handle (inch)

    30.75

  • Gross Weight (lb.)

    335

  • Height to Top of Case (inch)

    68.875

  • Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (inch)

    70.25

  • Installation Clearance

    Sides 1/8", Top 1", Back 2"

  • Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)

    38 x 73 x 33

  • Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)

    42.625

  • Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)

    40

  • Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)

    44.25

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174024485

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