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42" 26 cu.ft. LG STUDIO Built-In Side by Side Refrigerator | Ice & Water Dispenser | Flush Design
Qualifications
*2 years (parts & labour), 7 years for sealed system (parts only), 10 years for Smart Inverter compressor (part only). See manual for details.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Volume Total (cu.ft)
25.6
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
44 1/10 x 90 3/5 x 30 1/10
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
762
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
5
Refrigerator Light
Premium LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
Vegetable Box
3 (2 Magic Crispers)
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174024478
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG STUDIO
Product Type
Side by Side Built In
Standard/Counter Depth
Yes/No
CAPACITY
Volume Total (cu.ft)
25.6
Volume Freezer (cu.ft)
9.35
Volume Refrigerator (cu.ft)
16.25
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Internal LED Display
Membrane / White LED
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (lb.)
542
Depth without door (inch)
22.5
Depth without handle (inch)
25.375
Depth with handle (inch)
27.875
Gross Weight (lb.)
615
Height to Top of Case (inch)
83.5
Installation Clearance
Sides 1/4", Top 1/4", Back 1/6"
Packing Dimension (WxHxD, inch)
44 1/10 x 90 3/5 x 30 1/10
Total Depth with Door 90 Open (inch)
48.625
Width door open 90 without Handle (inch)
41
Width door open 90 with Handle (inch)
45.5625
FEATURES
Auto Closing Door Hinge
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Type
Swing
Drawer_Freezer
3
Freezer Light
Premium LED
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Daily Ice Production (lb.)
3.5/3.8
Ice Maker_Manual
SpacePlus®
Ice Storage Capacity (lb.)
4
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
Water Filter Model Name
LT1000P
MATERIAL & FINISH
Handle Type
Matching Commercial Handles
Contour Door
Flat
PERFORMANCE
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
762
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
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