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LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System

LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System

S5MSB
Front view of LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
Front view of LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB
LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System, S5MSB

Key Features

  • Large capacity with Mirror finish for a full-length reflection
  • Asthma & allergy friendly® CERTIFIED Sanitizer
  • 2 year Warranty
  • WiFi Connectivity with ThinQ®
  • TrueSteam® & Heat Pump
  • Pants Crease Care
More

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

S5MSB
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 11/64 X 79 9/64 X 27 3/4
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Touch Control Hidden Display

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    048231028677

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements

    120V / 60Hz

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door Color

    Black Tint Mirror

  • Door Type

    Square

  • [Styler] Cabinet Color

    Western Black

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Carpet Install Spike (Qty)

    4

  • Drip Tray (Qty)

    1

  • Pants Hanger (Qty)

    1

  • Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)

    2

  • Regular Hanger (Qty)

    5

  • Shelf (Qty)

    1

PROGRAMS

  • [STL]Downloaded Cycle

    Yes

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Dehumidify

    Yes

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Normal

    90 min.

  • [STL]Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow

    58 min.

  • [STL]Refresh - Heavy

    67 min.

  • [STL]Refresh - Light

    20 min.

  • [STL]Refresh - Normal

    48 min.

  • [STL]Sanitary - Bedding

    116 min.

  • [STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty

    128 min.

  • [STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item

    116 min.

  • [STL]Sanitary - Normal

    106 min.

  • [STL]Special Care - Suits/Coats

    35 min.

  • [STL]Special Care - Wool/Knit

    28 min.

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Capacity

    5 hangers + 1 pants hanger

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    23 5/8 X 77 11/64 X 23 13/16

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 11/64 X 79 9/64 X 27 3/4

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    244.7

  • Weight (lbs)

    220.4

FEATURES

  • Aroma Kit

    Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)

  • Interior Light

    3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)

  • Max RPM of Moving Hanger

    200

  • Moving Hanger

    5 clothes

  • Pants Crease Care

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    Yes

  • TrueSteam

    Yes

  • Versatile Shelf

    Yes

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