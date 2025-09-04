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LG STUDIO Styler - Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Steam Clothing Care System
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Touch Control Hidden Display
BAR CODE
Bar Code
048231028677
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements
120V / 60Hz
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door Color
Black Tint Mirror
Door Type
Square
[Styler] Cabinet Color
Western Black
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Carpet Install Spike (Qty)
4
Drip Tray (Qty)
1
Pants Hanger (Qty)
1
Rear Leveling Feet (Qty)
2
Regular Hanger (Qty)
5
Shelf (Qty)
1
PROGRAMS
[STL]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
[STL]Gentle Dry - Dehumidify
Yes
[STL]Gentle Dry - Normal
90 min.
[STL]Gentle Dry - Rain/Snow
58 min.
[STL]Refresh - Heavy
67 min.
[STL]Refresh - Light
20 min.
[STL]Refresh - Normal
48 min.
[STL]Sanitary - Bedding
116 min.
[STL]Sanitary - Heavy Duty
128 min.
[STL]Sanitary - Kid's Item
116 min.
[STL]Sanitary - Normal
106 min.
[STL]Special Care - Suits/Coats
35 min.
[STL]Special Care - Wool/Knit
28 min.
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Capacity
5 hangers + 1 pants hanger
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
23 5/8 X 77 11/64 X 23 13/16
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 11/64 X 79 9/64 X 27 3/4
Weight include packing (lbs)
244.7
Weight (lbs)
220.4
FEATURES
Aroma Kit
Yes 10 sheets (more sheets sold separately)
Interior Light
3 LED (2 White, 1 Blue)
Max RPM of Moving Hanger
200
Moving Hanger
5 clothes
Pants Crease Care
Yes
Reversible Door
Yes
TrueSteam
Yes
Versatile Shelf
Yes
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Text ‘*CARE’ to
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