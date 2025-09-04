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LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer

LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer

WSEX200HNA
Front view of LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
Front view of LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer, WSEX200HNA

Key Features

  • Ultra Large Capacity 5.8 cu.ft. Washer and 7.4 cu.ft. Dryer
  • Noble Steel Single Unit WashTower™ Design with Center Control™ panel
  • 2 year Warranty
  • WiFi Connectivity with ThinQ®
  • Built-In Intelligence - AI Fabric Sensors/Smart Learner/Smart Pairing™
  • Advanced Washing & Drying - TurboWash™ 360°/Allergiene™ wash cycle/ TurboSteam™
More

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

WSEX200HNA
CAPACITY
Washer 5.8 cu. ft./Dryer 7.4 cu. ft.
Dimensions (WxHxD)
27" x 74 3/8" x 32 3/4" (58" D with door open)
Steam Technology
Yes
ThinQ®
Yes

Key Spec

  • CAPACITY - Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    5.8

  • CAPACITY - Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    7.4

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD

    Yes

  • FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • FEATURES (DRYER) - TurboSteam

    Yes

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display

PROGRAMS (WASHER)

  • Allergiene

    Yes

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Sanitary

    Yes

  • Speed Wash

    Yes

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

PROGRAMS (DRYER)

  • Bedding

    Yes

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Heavy Duty

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Rack Dry

    Yes

  • Small Load

    Yes

  • Steam Fresh

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    195174037881

FEATURES (DRYER)

  • AI Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)

    Yes

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    Yes

  • TurboSteam

    Yes

  • Type

    Electric

  • Venting Option

    3 Way Venting

FEATURES (WASHER)

  • 6 Motion DD

    Yes

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    4 Adjustable Legs

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System

    Yes

  • TurboWash360˚

    Yes

  • Type

    Electric

  • Water Level

    Load Sensing

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Dryer)

    Noble Steel (N)

  • Body Color (Washer)

    Noble Steel (N)

POWER SOURCE

  • Electrical Requirements (Dryer)

    240V, 30 Amps

  • Electrical Requirements (Washer)

    120V, 10 Amps

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Cloud Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Learner

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

    Yes

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    7.4

  • Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)

    5.8

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    30 1/16 x 79 11/32 x 33 23/32

  • Dimensions (WxHxD inch)

    27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)

    58"

  • Weight include packing (lbs)

    368

  • Weight (lbs)

    333

ENERGY

  • CEF (Dryer)

    3.94

  • ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)

    Yes

  • ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)

    Yes

  • IMEF (Washer)

    3.1

  • IWF (Washer)

    2.9

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