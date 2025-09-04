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LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer
LG STUDIO Single Unit WashTower™ with Center Control™ 5.8 cu. ft. Front Load Washer and 7.4 cu. ft. Dryer
Key Features
- Ultra Large Capacity 5.8 cu.ft. Washer and 7.4 cu.ft. Dryer
- Noble Steel Single Unit WashTower™ Design with Center Control™ panel
- 2 year Warranty
- WiFi Connectivity with ThinQ®
- Built-In Intelligence - AI Fabric Sensors/Smart Learner/Smart Pairing™
- Advanced Washing & Drying - TurboWash™ 360°/Allergiene™ wash cycle/ TurboSteam™
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
CAPACITY - Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)
5.8
CAPACITY - Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)
7.4
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4
FEATURES (WASHER) - AI DD
Yes
FEATURES (WASHER) - TurboWash360˚
Yes
FEATURES (DRYER) - TurboSteam
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Display Type
Full Touch Electronic Control Panel with LED Display
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
Allergiene
Yes
Bedding
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Heavy Duty
Yes
Normal
Yes
Sanitary
Yes
Speed Wash
Yes
Tub Clean
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
Bedding
Yes
Delicates
Yes
Heavy Duty
Yes
Normal
Yes
Rack Dry
Yes
Small Load
Yes
Steam Fresh
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
195174037881
FEATURES (DRYER)
AI Sensor Dry
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
FlowSense Duct Clogging Indicator
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum (drum side)
Yes
Reversible Door
No
Sensor Dry
Yes
TurboSteam
Yes
Type
Electric
Venting Option
3 Way Venting
FEATURES (WASHER)
6 Motion DD
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Drum Light
Yes
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
LoadSense
Yes
NeveRust Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Steam
Yes
TrueBalance Anti-Vibration System
Yes
TurboWash360˚
Yes
Type
Electric
Water Level
Load Sensing
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color (Dryer)
Noble Steel (N)
Body Color (Washer)
Noble Steel (N)
POWER SOURCE
Electrical Requirements (Dryer)
240V, 30 Amps
Electrical Requirements (Washer)
120V, 10 Amps
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Cloud Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Smart Learner
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
CAPACITY
Dryer Capacity (cu. ft.)
7.4
Washer Capacity (cu. ft.)
5.8
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Carton Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
30 1/16 x 79 11/32 x 33 23/32
Dimensions (WxHxD inch)
27 x 74 3/8 x 32 3/4
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (inch)
58"
Weight include packing (lbs)
368
Weight (lbs)
333
ENERGY
CEF (Dryer)
3.94
ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient (Washer)
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Dryer)
Yes
ENERGY STAR® Qualified (Washer)
Yes
IMEF (Washer)
3.1
IWF (Washer)
2.9
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