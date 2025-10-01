Best soundbar recommendations: Which soundbar is right for you? | LG CA

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
With so many different options on the market to choose from, it can be hard to find the right top rated soundbars to suit your specific needs. Our soundbar buyer guide hand-picks the best LG soundbars for movies, gaming and music and will help you decide which soundbar is best for your LG TV.
Best soundbar for movies
The screech of car tyres, crash of thunder and memorable theme tunes – movies rely on sound. Hollywood blockbusters go all out on cinematic scores and noise to match the on-screen action, while indie films use audio to build atmosphere and convey emotion.
Whatever type of movies you love, the right LG Soundbar can make movies better. From the subtle rustle of leaves to the intense rumble of an explosion, our soundbars also ensure that dialogues are clear and prominent, solving the common issue of music overpowering speech.
Our Pick: LG S95TR Soundbar
The LG S95TR Soundbar is a perfect choice for movies buff who want to turn their homes into their very own cinema due to its advanced audio technologies and immersive sound quality, which enhance the cinematic experience.
Some of the key features of the LG S95TR Soundbar include:
- 15ch Surround Sound: Delivers a mesmerising audio experience, bringing your LG TV to life with immersive sound quality powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
- AI Sound Pro: Automatically optimises sound settings based on the content being played, delivering the best possible audio experience for movies.
- 4K Pass-Through: Allows for the seamless transmission of 4K video content, ensuring that video and audio quality are both top-notch.
Best soundbar for music
From pumping drum and bass and heavy rock to soothing classical music, whatever your music taste is, you want to hear every note! Your party deserves better than fuzzy sound and tinny speakers. LG Soundbars deliver powerful audio for any genre.
Our Pick: LG SC9S Soundbar
The LG SC9S Soundbar is a great choice for music enthusiasts due to its advanced audio technologies, as well as versatile connectivity options that deliver a rich and immersive listening experience.
Some of the key features of the LG SC9S soundbar for music lovers are:
- WOW Orchestra: Experience immersive sound that you can feel all around you by using the speakers on both a compatible LG Sound Bar and compatible LG TV at the same time to create an expanded soundstage with a new level of depth and power.
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced: Delivers multi-dimensional sound that brings music to life, offering a surround sound experience.
- All-in-One Design: Includes a wireless subwoofer for deep, rich bass, adding depth and power to music tracks.
- Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Connectivity: Allows for easy streaming of music from various devices and streaming services, providing convenience and versatility in music playback.
Best soundbar for gaming
Video games have come a long way since the 8-bit sound of Super Mario and co. The modern gaming experience is cinematic, and audio is at its heart – from detailed Dolby Atmos sound effects to ramp up tension and atmosphere, to those big-budget soundtracks that rival the movies. LG Soundbars provide a competitive edge by enabling you to pinpoint the direction of in-game sounds accurately.
Our Pick: LG S60TR Soundbar
If you’re a gamer looking for an immersive experience that can transport you into the centre of the action, look no further than the LG S60TR Soundbar.
Thanks to its robust sound quality and advanced features designed to enhance gaming performance, it’s a great choice for those looking to step up their gameplay.
Some of the key features of the LG S60TR Soundbar for gamers include:
- AI Sound Pro: Automatically adjusts sound settings to match the gaming environment, providing clear and dynamic audio for an enhanced gaming experience
- High Power Output: Delivers powerful and impactful sound, ensuring that in-game audio effects are vivid and engaging.
- 3.1ch Ultimate Sound: Creates a alluring sound all around, enhancing your listening experience and making you a part of the scene.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for easy wireless connection to gaming consoles and other devices, offering flexibility in setup.
- Compact Design: Fits seamlessly into most gaming setups without taking up too much space, maintaining a sleek and organised gaming area.
Best budget soundbar
Upgrading your home audio doesn't mean you have to break the bank. A budget soundbar can significantly improve your TV's sound quality, offering clearer audio, better bass, and a more immersive experience than built-in TV speakers.
Our Pick: LG SQC1 Soundbar
Coming in at under $200, the LG SQC1 Soundbar is a choice if you’re after a budget-friendly soundbar. The LG SQC1 has a wide range of features designed to enhance your audio experience without breaking the bank, offering solid performance and essential features at an affordable price.
Some of the key features of the LG SQC1 Soundbar are:
- 2.1 Channel Audio: Delivers clear and balanced sound with a dedicated subwoofer for improved bass response, enhancing overall audio quality.
- Wireless Subwoofer: Integrated subwoofer provides deep bass without the need for additional components, saving space and cost.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows for easy wireless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other devices, adding convenience and versatility.
- Compact Design: Slim and stylish design fits easily into any living space, making it ideal for small rooms and tight budgets.
- Affordable Price: Offers essential features and reliable performance at a price point that is accessible for budget-conscious consumers.
Best soundbar for small spaces
When it comes to finding the best soundbar to suit a smaller space, it’s all about balancing performance with a compact design. Compact soundbars are perfect for enhancing audio in smaller rooms without overwhelming the space.
Our Pick: LG S20A Soundbar
If you’re after a clean, streamlined setup, then the LG S20A Soundbar is a great choice for you. The S20A is one of the best LG soundbars for those working with smaller spaces who want a compact and wireless audio solution that offers convenient features and reliable performance at an affordable price!
Some of the key features of the S20A include:
- All-in-One Design: Equipped with built-in woofers, it delivers immersive sound in a compact design, making it suitable for smaller rooms or setups with limited space.
- AI Sound Pro: AI analyzes sound genre of the content and delivers through the three optimized modes. Automatically sets the most optimal mode according to analysis.
- WOW Interface: Works in perfect synergy with LG TV, like an orchestra. Sound comes out simultaneously to expand sound field.
To learn more about LG’s full range of wireless soundbars, check out our guide on features to look out for in a wireless soundbar.
FAQs
Is a soundbar worth having?
Yes, a soundbar is worth having as it significantly improves your TV's sound quality, providing clearer audio and better bass compared to built-in TV speakers.
Do you need a sound bar for a smart TV?
While not necessary, a soundbar greatly enhances the audio experience of a smart TV, offering better sound quality for movies, shows, and music!
How do you connect an LG soundbar to TV?
HDMI Connection
Locate the HDMI ports on both your soundbar and the device you want to connect (usually on the back or side). Use an HDMI cable to connect the HDMI OUT port on the soundbar to the HDMI IN port on your device – ensuring that you connect to the ports labelled “ARC” or “eARC” on each device. Then, ensure you choose the HDMI option on the TV’s sound out options in the settings menu.
Optical Connection
Find the optical (TOSLINK) ports on both devices. Connect one end of the optical cable to the optical OUT port on your device and the other end to the optical IN port on the soundbar. Change your soundbar settings to optical input.
Bluetooth Connection
For wireless setup, power on your soundbar and set it to Bluetooth mode. Enable Bluetooth on your device and search for nearby Bluetooth devices. Select your soundbar from the list and pair them. Once paired, play audio to test the connection. If the sound plays through the soundbar, the pairing is successful.
Where should a soundbar be placed?
After pairing your soundbar with your TV, it's crucial to choose the right placement for optimal audio performance. Proper placement greatly enhances sound quality and provides an immersive listening experience.
Place the soundbar directly in front of your TV on a flat surface, such as a TV stand. If you prefer a wall-mounted setup, use brackets to mount the soundbar below your TV.
1. Subwoofer
If your soundbar includes an external subwoofer, position it up to 10 meters away from the soundbar to avoid interference and ensure even bass distribution throughout the room.
2. Placement of Your Soundbar
Centering your soundbar in the room helps distribute sound evenly, creating a balanced audio experience.
3. Height and Distance of Your Soundbar
The ideal height for a soundbar is within one foot of ear level when you’re seated. The optimal distance depends on the soundbar model and its features, so refer to the user manual for specific recommendations.
4. Creating Your Ideal Space Around Your Soundbar
Optimise your audio experience by incorporating soft furnishings like thick carpets, heavy curtains, and large furniture, such as sofas and armchairs, to absorb sound and minimise echoes or reflections.
Want to explore further? Browse the full LG Soundbars range today!