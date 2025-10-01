Best soundbar recommendations: Which soundbar is right for you? | LG CA

After pairing your soundbar with your TV, it's crucial to choose the right placement for optimal audio performance. Proper placement greatly enhances sound quality and provides an immersive listening experience.

Place the soundbar directly in front of your TV on a flat surface, such as a TV stand. If you prefer a wall-mounted setup, use brackets to mount the soundbar below your TV.

1. Subwoofer

If your soundbar includes an external subwoofer, position it up to 10 meters away from the soundbar to avoid interference and ensure even bass distribution throughout the room.

2. Placement of Your Soundbar

Centering your soundbar in the room helps distribute sound evenly, creating a balanced audio experience.

3. Height and Distance of Your Soundbar

The ideal height for a soundbar is within one foot of ear level when you’re seated. The optimal distance depends on the soundbar model and its features, so refer to the user manual for specific recommendations.

4. Creating Your Ideal Space Around Your Soundbar

Optimise your audio experience by incorporating soft furnishings like thick carpets, heavy curtains, and large furniture, such as sofas and armchairs, to absorb sound and minimise echoes or reflections.

Want to explore further? Browse the full LG Soundbars range today!