How to Easily Upgrade Your Home Audio
There is no doubt that high quality audio can significantly enhance the experience of all types of entertainment. A good audio set up paired with LG’s unmatched display quality can easily take any entertainment hub to the next level. If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio, below are simple pointers that will help guide you through the process of choosing the right audio system for you
Determine What You Need
Before we dive into what details to look for in products, we recommend you start by determining your needs. Is it your weekly ritual to catch up on your favourite shows and movies at home or rather, are you putting on crowd-pleasing playlists for your dinner parties? Do you need a sound system to boost the watchability on your OLED or do you need a portable Bluetooth speaker to bring sound from room to room? Depending on what you need, if you have already got your screen display quality down, next would be to give yourself an ultimate immersive home entertainment experience with smart home speakers.
Perfecting Your Set-Up Takes Planning
Consider the acoustics in your room or the size of your space. With LG Sound Bar’s AI Room Calibration technology, your device can automatically tune the sound to best match the environment depending on where it is placed. If you’re looking for the fully immersive home theatre system with surround sound experience, you can enjoy a 3D audio set-up with rear speakers to maximize the sound coming from all directions in your room.
Consider Versatility & Sustainability
An upgrade sounds great, but would it be a ‘Smart’ and green-conscious decision? With any occasion, consider smart speakers with built in AI technology to offer adaptive, high-res audio for all your home entertainment needs. Think about the device’s sync-ability with other Smart Home gadgets for multitasking features and software upgrades (ThinQ, Smart Home hub connectivity, smartphone remote, easy HDMI connection, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, projector, USB capability) or its reduced carbon footprint. LG’s Sound Bar and XBOOM 360 speakers are made and packaged with recycled materials, delivered with eco-minded packaging design that that reduces CO2 emissions.
