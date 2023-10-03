Your Guide to Building an Entertainment Centre

Step 3: Rearrange your furniture to maintain a good distance between your screen and the couch. A rule of thumb is that the larger a television is, the further away you’re able to sit without seeing imperfections. It also depends on what you primarily watch on your television; movies are typically widescreen while watching sports too close up on a screen can cause motion sickness. The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers recommend positioning your television so that the screen fills up 30 degrees of your field of vision. Don’t be afraid to test out different furniture positions based on what you enjoy! It’s all about customizing your home set up to your watching needs.

Step 4: Hide the inevitable bunch of cords around your system with a cable organizer for a sleek room design. It’s easy to get distracted by the gigantic mess of cords that comes with having an extensive set up, but LG TV’s have blocks that hold all the cords so you can keep them out of view!

Step 5: Opt for some mood lighting or Smart Bulbs to be able to dim the lighting according to your taste and the time of day you’re watching! Bright television screens and pitch black rooms can sometimes cause eye strain over time, however ambient lighting can help prevent this and allow you to keep watching free of fatigue. You can even purchase light bulbs that have Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can control your lighting (and your TV with ThinQ) right from your phone without having to get up to make the adjustment.