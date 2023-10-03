How to Choose the Perfect Monitor for You

Consider Your Needs

The first step to find the best monitor for you is to determine the primary use of the monitor. If you are a professional spending more than 6 hours a day on average at your desk, you might want to consider monitors that ergonomically optimize your office set-up. If your typical work day consists of looking at large spreadsheets or if you need to load full-size graphics across your screen, you can consider widescreen monitors or curved monitors to help your productivity. If you’re a gamer who prioritizes display quality and fast refresh rate, try considering LG’s 4K gaming monitors or even the HD OLED TV as your personal gaming setup

Determine the Size

Once you know what you need the monitor for, you can now consider what size would match your needs most appropriately. You’ll want to keep in mind the size and layout of your desk, and what size would fit in your space. For example, if you’re a creative professional with a spacious desk setup, you will benefit from LG’s UltraWide™ Nano IPS Display Curved Monitor that gives you almost 40” of screen space. On the other hand, if your work requires more text reading than graphics, lining up two simple flat screen monitors with Low Blue Light monitors will help with your eye comfort.

Curved vs. Flat

Flat monitors are the more conventional choice and are also typically lower in price. Curved monitors, however, are perfect for a wide range of purposes, such as ensuring an uninterrupted full-scope view of your creative work or an unobstructed field of vision for gaming. Additionally, LG’s curved Nano IPS™ Display monitors support a wide colour spectrum, offering vibrant colour with amazing crispness in colour display for both professional artists, game lovers or movie fans who enjoy bright dazzling colours on screen

For gamers who are set on for flat screen monitors, a small screen OLED TV can be an option if you’re looking for a more expressive, defined colour resolution for an immersive experience.