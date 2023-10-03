We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Choose the Perfect Monitor for You
With most of us spending long hours in front of our screens, having high performance monitors tailored to our needs can help with productivity for our professional tasks and more realistic entertainment experiences. Whatever your needs are, LG is sure to have a monitor suited for you with a large range of screen sizes and capabilities.
Consider Your Needs
The first step to find the best monitor for you is to determine the primary use of the monitor. If you are a professional spending more than 6 hours a day on average at your desk, you might want to consider monitors that ergonomically optimize your office set-up. If your typical work day consists of looking at large spreadsheets or if you need to load full-size graphics across your screen, you can consider widescreen monitors or curved monitors to help your productivity. If you’re a gamer who prioritizes display quality and fast refresh rate, try considering LG’s 4K gaming monitors or even the HD OLED TV as your personal gaming setup
Determine the Size
Once you know what you need the monitor for, you can now consider what size would match your needs most appropriately. You’ll want to keep in mind the size and layout of your desk, and what size would fit in your space. For example, if you’re a creative professional with a spacious desk setup, you will benefit from LG’s UltraWide™ Nano IPS Display Curved Monitor that gives you almost 40” of screen space. On the other hand, if your work requires more text reading than graphics, lining up two simple flat screen monitors with Low Blue Light monitors will help with your eye comfort.
Curved vs. Flat
Flat monitors are the more conventional choice and are also typically lower in price. Curved monitors, however, are perfect for a wide range of purposes, such as ensuring an uninterrupted full-scope view of your creative work or an unobstructed field of vision for gaming. Additionally, LG’s curved Nano IPS™ Display monitors support a wide colour spectrum, offering vibrant colour with amazing crispness in colour display for both professional artists, game lovers or movie fans who enjoy bright dazzling colours on screen
For gamers who are set on for flat screen monitors, a small screen OLED TV can be an option if you’re looking for a more expressive, defined colour resolution for an immersive experience.
Additional Specifications to Look For
To ensure you are getting the right features for your needs, it’s a good idea to refresh your memory of basic monitor terminology. For gaming monitors, you may want to keep in mind the refresh rate and the pixel response rate. For any curved monitors or flat monitors you’re intending to use for work, you’d want to pay special attention to the aspect ratio, colour space percentage (DCI-P3) and reader modes for visual comfort.
Still not sure what works for you just yet? Check out LG Canada’s Monitor Buying Guide to help you decide which monitor would best serve your needs.
