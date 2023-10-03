About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Experiencing Entertainment

Experiencing Entertainment

 < BACK TO ARTICLES

How to Easily Upgrade Your Home Audio

There is no doubt that high quality audio can significantly enhance the experience of all types of entertainment. A good audio set up paired with LG’s unmatched display quality can easily take any entertainment hub to the next level. If you’re looking to upgrade your home audio, below are simple pointers that will help guide you through the process of choosing the right audio system for you

How to Easily Upgrade Your Home Audio

Determine What You Need

Before we dive into what details to look for in products, we recommend you start by determining your needs. Is it your weekly ritual to catch up on your favourite shows and movies at home or rather, are you putting on crowd-pleasing playlists for your dinner parties? Do you need a sound system to boost the watchability on your OLED or do you need a portable Bluetooth speaker to bring sound from room to room? Depending on what you need, if you have already got your screen display quality down, next would be to give yourself an ultimate immersive home entertainment experience with smart home speakers.

Perfecting Your Set-Up Takes Planning

Consider the acoustics in your room or the size of your space. With LG Sound Bar’s AI Room Calibration technology, your device can automatically tune the sound to best match the environment depending on where it is placed. If you’re looking for the fully immersive home theatre system with surround sound experience, you can enjoy a 3D audio set-up with rear speakers to maximize the sound coming from all directions in your room.

Consider Versatility & Sustainability

An upgrade sounds great, but would it be a ‘Smart’ and green-conscious decision? With any occasion, consider smart speakers with built in AI technology to offer adaptive, high-res audio for all your home entertainment needs. Think about the device’s sync-ability with other Smart Home gadgets for multitasking features and software upgrades (ThinQ, Smart Home hub connectivity, smartphone remote, easy HDMI connection, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, projector, USB capability) or its reduced carbon footprint. LG’s Sound Bar and XBOOM 360 speakers are made and packaged with recycled materials, delivered with eco-minded packaging design that that reduces CO2 emissions.


If you feel ready to bring your home audio system to a next level, visit LG.ca and find out more about the products or where to find them in your area!